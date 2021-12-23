ANL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.51%)
Pakistan

Ufone introduces economical roaming data ‘gift facility’ in UAE, KSA

Recorder Report 23 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani telecom company, Ufone has introduced economical roaming data gift facility for Ufone users in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Going forward, Ufone customers will be able to share data buckets with their friends and family visiting UAE or Saudi Arabia to help them stay connected back home at all times.

The initiative is in consistence with Ufone’s long term commitment of facilitating their customers at all times, now beyond geographical barriers. Customers wishing to share data gift buckets with their loved ones will need to dial 5061 Ufone number of their loved ones# from their handsets anytime anywhere from Pakistan.

This service can also be accessible during using Ufone roaming from any other country.

Ufone customers can gift 1000 MB Data bucket in UAE and Saudi Arabia at the rate of 282.82+ tax at a flat rate for both prepaid and postpaid users.

Ufone customers visiting these countries can access WhatsApp video and audio calls and all social apps to stay connected with their family and friends back home.

To further facilitate the users, the company offers the same charges and mechanics for Postpay and Prepaid buckets. For further inquiry, users can visit the official Ufone website www.ufone.com or visit the closest Ufone franchise, PTCL & Ufone Joint shops or nearest service center.

Ufone has been responding to the evolving needs of its customers by introducing innovative products and solutions in its data and voice services. It strives to innovate and modernize its products and services portfolio to bring the best user experience to its customers as is evident from its long-cherished moto signaling its matchless customer-centricity; “Tum Hi Tou Ho!”

So, if you have a friend or a family member in UAE or Saudi Arabia, just dial 5061033xxxx# and send them some love.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

uae KSA UFONE Pakistani Telecom Company

