KARACHI: On Tuesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 13.904 billion and the number of lots traded 9,961.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 4.168 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.706 billion), DJ (PKR 1.944 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.459 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 886.923 million), Platinum (PKR 546.672 million), Silver (PKR 543.483 million), SP 500 (PKR 290.435 million), Natural Gas (PKR 268.727 million) and Copper (PKR 89.558 million). In Agricultural commodities, 7 lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 6.632 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021