ANL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.51%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.75%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.88%)
FCCL 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.14%)
FFBL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.62%)
FFL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
FNEL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
GGGL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
GGL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
JSCL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.27%)
KAPCO 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4%)
MLCF 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.95%)
NETSOL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.06%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.59%)
PAEL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
PTC 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.21%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.8%)
TRG 117.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.92%)
UNITY 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.35%)
WTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.13%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 6.1 (0.13%)
BR30 19,121 Increased By 8.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 44,175 Decreased By -2.1 (-0%)
KSE30 17,389 Increased By 2.1 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,892
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,047
31024hr
Sindh
479,664
Punjab
444,320
Balochistan
33,606
Islamabad
108,329
KPK
181,053
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report 23 Dec 2021

KARACHI: On Tuesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 13.904 billion and the number of lots traded 9,961.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 4.168 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.706 billion), DJ (PKR 1.944 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.459 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 886.923 million), Platinum (PKR 546.672 million), Silver (PKR 543.483 million), SP 500 (PKR 290.435 million), Natural Gas (PKR 268.727 million) and Copper (PKR 89.558 million). In Agricultural commodities, 7 lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 6.632 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PMEX NSDQ 100 COTS/FX PMEX daily trading report

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

PMEX daily trading report

UNSC adopts resolution to ease Afghan aid

Rs93.28bn projects approved by Ecnec

Sony, Zee lock India merger to create mega TV network

Textile units that run only on gas to get supply

AIDEP 2021-26: Govt says export targets only indicative

Jul-Oct import bill soars 64pc to $25.1bn YoY, Senate told

Finance Div not taking responsibility of Rs106bn ETCSP: PASS

Six financing agreements of $1.543bn signed with ADB

Road, rail transport: ADB report spells out Covid-19 impact

US issues additional exemptions to allow Afghanistan aid

Read more stories