ANL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.51%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.75%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.88%)
FCCL 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.14%)
FFBL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.62%)
FFL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
FNEL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
GGGL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
GGL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
JSCL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.27%)
KAPCO 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4%)
MLCF 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.95%)
NETSOL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.06%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.59%)
PAEL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
PTC 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.21%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.8%)
TRG 117.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.92%)
UNITY 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.35%)
WTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.13%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 6.1 (0.13%)
BR30 19,121 Increased By 8.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 44,175 Decreased By -2.1 (-0%)
KSE30 17,389 Increased By 2.1 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,892
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,047
31024hr
Sindh
479,664
Punjab
444,320
Balochistan
33,606
Islamabad
108,329
KPK
181,053
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Duty cut could lift India’s refined palm oil imports, dent CPO purchases

Reuters 23 Dec 2021

MUMBAI: India’s refined palm oil imports are set to jump in the first quarter of 2022 after New Delhi slashed import taxes on it, making the refined product cheaper for Indian buyers than raw material crude palm oil (CPO).

Higher imports of refined palm oil by India, the world’s biggest buyer of vegetable oils, could help producers in Indonesia and Malaysia but hurt refiners in India.

New Delhi on Monday slashed the basic import tax on refined, bleached and deodorized (RBD) palm oil to 12.5% from 17.5% until March 2022 and allowed imports until December 2022 to cool near-record prices.

“Duty reduction has made refined palm oil cheaper than CPO. There will be a surge in RBD imports in coming months,” said Govindbhai Patel, managing partner at edible oil trading firm GGN Research.

India could import 750,000 tonnes to 800,000 tonnes of refined palm oil in March quarter, more than the 686,340 tonnes it imported in the entire 2020/21 marketing year ended on Oct. 31, said Patel, who has been trading edible oils for nearly five decades.

Indonesia is offering RBD at $50 per tonne discount to CPO since Jakarta raised export levies on CPO to $127 per tonne above those for refined oil, said Sudhakar Desai, president of the Indian Vegetable Oil Producers’ Association.

“In short term RBD imports could bring down local prices. But the surge will hit local refining industry in terms of margin and capacity utilization,” Desai said. India traditionally imports around 650,000 tonnes of palm oil every month, mostly in the form of CPO.

The import duty reduction would prompt buyers to replace CPO with RBD in the coming months, said Atul Chaturvedi, president of edible oil trade body the Solvent Extractors Association of India.

“This is contrary to our principle of self-reliance and may harm employment generation and value addition within India,” Chaturvedi said.

India, which fulfils more than 70% of its edible oil consumption through imports, has been trying to bring down overseas purchases by promoting local oilseed production.

Palm Oil CPO palm oil export palm oil import

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Duty cut could lift India’s refined palm oil imports, dent CPO purchases

UNSC adopts resolution to ease Afghan aid

Rs93.28bn projects approved by Ecnec

Sony, Zee lock India merger to create mega TV network

Textile units that run only on gas to get supply

AIDEP 2021-26: Govt says export targets only indicative

Jul-Oct import bill soars 64pc to $25.1bn YoY, Senate told

Finance Div not taking responsibility of Rs106bn ETCSP: PASS

Six financing agreements of $1.543bn signed with ADB

Road, rail transport: ADB report spells out Covid-19 impact

US issues additional exemptions to allow Afghanistan aid

Read more stories