Dec 22, 2021
Pakistan

Pakistan Pavilion in Dubai Expo received 550,000 visitors: Razak

BR Web Desk Updated 22 Dec 2021

The Advisor to Prime Minister (APM) on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said on Wednesday that the Pakistan Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai has so far received 550,000 visitors in its opening 82 days.

“During this exciting journey, around 100 business & thematic events and daily cultural performances representing different regions of Pakistan were held,” the advisor said in a series of tweets.

“In order to boost tourism, a new campaign was launched using an Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the visitors to connect with tour operators in Pakistan to plan their visits,” he said.

Pakistan Pavilion: a 'hidden treasure' highlighted at Expo 2020 Dubai

The advisor added that Pakistan Pavilion will continue to provide the impetus to our tourism, business opportunities, and, above all, the brand image of our beloved country.

A 'magnet for investors'

Pakistan Pavilion at the expo has been gradually drawing global attention. It is among the pièces de résistance of the Opportunity District – a fitting location for a country that shows great promise as a magnet for tourists and investors.

Themed as ‘Pakistan: The Hidden Treasure’, the pavilion cost $28.72 million to build and spread across 35,000 square feet.

“Through this theme, we’re not only highlighting our potential in terms of the tourism industry but also showcasing its people and economic and industrial prowess,” Rizwan Tariq, Director of Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, and Director General Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) told Business Recorder.

TDAP, the executive agency behind the project, put together the curatorial team for the Pakistan Pavilion, which comprises ‘creatives’ the likes of Noorjehan Bilgrami as principal curator and interior architect Shahid Abdulla.

Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020: A ‘magnet’ for investors and tourists alike

“Mrs Bilgrami and the team have done a marvelous job of showcasing the history, culture, crafts, landscapes, and opportunities that Pakistan presents,” shares Tariq.

“I often tell visitors that other pavilions may be showcasing technology to highlight their progress, but we’re presenting culture, history, and tourism through technology. We’ve incorporated technology into the showcases to depict the country’s gems that are often overlooked.”

Among the key goals of the Pakistan Pavilion is to bolster the country’s trade with a special focus on industries like textile that contribute more than 60% to its total exports, he added.

Abdul Razak Dawood EXPO 2020 Dubai Pakistan Pavilion

Pakistan Pavilion in Dubai Expo received 550,000 visitors: Razak

