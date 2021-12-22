ANL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.51%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
ASL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.75%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.88%)
FCCL 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.14%)
FFBL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.62%)
FFL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
FNEL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
GGGL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
GGL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
JSCL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.27%)
KAPCO 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4%)
MLCF 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.95%)
NETSOL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.06%)
PACE 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.59%)
PAEL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
PTC 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.21%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 34.02 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.8%)
TRG 117.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.92%)
UNITY 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.35%)
WTL 2.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.13%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 6.1 (0.13%)
BR30 19,121 Increased By 8.2 (0.04%)
KSE100 44,175 Decreased By -2.1 (-0%)
KSE30 17,389 Increased By 2.1 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,892
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,047
31024hr
Sindh
479,664
Punjab
444,320
Balochistan
33,606
Islamabad
108,329
KPK
181,053
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold restrained as improved risk appetite offsets Omicron concerns

Reuters Updated 22 Dec 2021

Gold prices were confined to a small range in seasonally-quieter trading on Wednesday, as a higher risk appetite and a firm dollar countered safe-haven demand fuelled by the rapidly spreading Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,787.83 per ounce by 0954 GMT, while US gold futures were also steady at $1,788.20.

"You have conflicting signals," said Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig, noting that for gold, pressure from a higher US dollar and firm government bond yields was being neutralised by support from weakness in UK equities after downbeat GDP data.

Official data on Wednesday showed Britain's economy expanded more slowly than previously thought in the July-September period, nudging UK shares lower.

But investor sentiment elsewhere remained positive heading into the year-end, with both Asian and European shares gaining despite rising COVID-19 cases.

Although Omicron concerns abound, the lack of overtly distressing symptoms provides some relief, which is a reason for a move towards riskier assets, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

The dollar index inched higher after two days of losses, making gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

Gold holds steady as Omicron sours risk sentiment

Benchmark US Treasury and German government bond yields hovered near recent highs, weighing on gold as higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no interest.

Broadly speaking, however, "with trading volume thin and major players away ahead of the year, the gold market is expected to be choppy ... Momentum is lacking and prices most likely consolidate with the comfortable range," Phillip Futures analyst Avtar Sandu said in a note.

Spot silver edged 0.2% higher to $22.54 per ounce, platinum was up 0.2% to $936.70, and palladium rose 2.1% to $1,830.76.

gold price gold export gold demand

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Gold restrained as improved risk appetite offsets Omicron concerns

Pakistan inks $1.5bn loan agreements with ADB

ECP accepts apologies of Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati over accusatory remarks

Amid 'noise', no one realises KPK LG polls start of modern, devolved system: PM

Balochistan reports at least 12 suspected Omicron cases

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee hits yet another low in inter-bank market

Lahore-based Tazah raises $4.5mn in fresh funding

'Abandoned' by Turkey, Afghan airport staff protest in Kabul

West Indies to play three T20Is in Pakistan in early 2023: PCB

Instagram account of Pakistan's embassy in Argentina was hacked: FO

T20 internationals: Babar Azam ends 2021 as joint-top batter

Read more stories