Alvi says business community playing major role in socio-economic development

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the business community was playing a great role in the socio-economic development of the country and serious efforts were being made to facilitate and support them.

He said that the government had initiated a number of development projects in various sectors in the newly-merged districts (erstwhile Fata) and people of the area would benefit from these projects.

The president expressed these views, while talking to a delegation of Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), led by President KCCI Syed Hassan Ali Shah, which called on him, at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday.

Talking to the delegation, the president said that a peaceful Afghanistan would help bring economic prosperity not only for Afghanistan but also for its neighbouring countries.

He stated that the border districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly, the Khyber district, could benefit enormously from trade and commercial opportunities with Afghanistan.

He also lauded the government’s effort for holding the 17th Extraordinary Session of Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC and stated that it would help gather international support for humanitarian aid in Afghanistan.

The delegation apprised the president of their issues especially about trade with Afghanistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021