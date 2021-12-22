ANL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.45%)
ASC 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
ASL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.74%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.67%)
FCCL 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.36%)
FFBL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.69%)
FFL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
FNEL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
GGGL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.86%)
GGL 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.71%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
JSCL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
KAPCO 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.12%)
NETSOL 94.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.82%)
PACE 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.15%)
PIBTL 7.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.3%)
PRL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
PTC 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.99%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.71%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
TELE 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.12%)
TRG 116.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.96%)
UNITY 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
WTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.21%)
BR100 4,547 Increased By 1.8 (0.04%)
BR30 19,125 Increased By 12.2 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,177 Increased By 0.4 (0%)
KSE30 17,384 Decreased By -3.1 (-0.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,892
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,047
31024hr
Sindh
479,664
Punjab
444,320
Balochistan
33,606
Islamabad
108,329
KPK
181,053
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Alvi says business community playing major role in socio-economic development

Recorder Report 22 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the business community was playing a great role in the socio-economic development of the country and serious efforts were being made to facilitate and support them.

He said that the government had initiated a number of development projects in various sectors in the newly-merged districts (erstwhile Fata) and people of the area would benefit from these projects.

The president expressed these views, while talking to a delegation of Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), led by President KCCI Syed Hassan Ali Shah, which called on him, at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday.

Talking to the delegation, the president said that a peaceful Afghanistan would help bring economic prosperity not only for Afghanistan but also for its neighbouring countries.

He stated that the border districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly, the Khyber district, could benefit enormously from trade and commercial opportunities with Afghanistan.

He also lauded the government’s effort for holding the 17th Extraordinary Session of Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC and stated that it would help gather international support for humanitarian aid in Afghanistan.

The delegation apprised the president of their issues especially about trade with Afghanistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dr Arif Alvi KCCI socio economic development Syed Hassan Ali Shah,

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Alvi says business community playing major role in socio-economic development

Punjab facing ‘fiscal challenges’, federal govt told

Kandhkot field: PPL seeks govt nod to produce more gas

Jul-Nov ICT export remittances increase 37.57pc to $1.05bn YoY

Govt to revisit SSRC suggestions due to internal opposition

Domestic sector in Sindh facing gas shortage, admits SSGC

Plea seeking Dar’s disqualification dismissed by SC

Incentives restricted to new auto companies

Govt will have to repay $ 55bn loans: minister

BoI chief says country following liberal investment regime

170m Euro Thar-New Chorr rail track: MoU signed

Read more stories