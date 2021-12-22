ANL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.53%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2021
NA panel demands funds, construction of roads in B’stan

Recorder Report 22 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel Tuesday expressing serious concern over the delay in completion of a road project, demanded early release of funds and construction of roads in Balochistan.

A meeting of the sub-committee of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Communications was held under the chairmanship of Convener Syed Ayaz Ali Shah Shirazi.

The committee raised questions on post offices’ performance in Sajawal District of Sindh; however, the DG Pakistan Post failed to satisfy the parliamentarians.

Committee member Ramesh Lal said that officers do not come out of their offices.

They do not even know the areas there. The DG Pakistan Post said that directives have been issued to all officers to address complaints.

The convener committee said that an area post office was on the agenda and the DG did not come fully prepared for it.

“We did not call a meeting to take TA/DA or meet you. You should have at least come ready for this meeting,” he said.

The DG Pakistan Post said post offices in the area are running in loss and there is not much commercial activity, to which, Ramesh Lal said that post office staff is not ready to talk to people, how would people go there.

The convener committee said that post office land in the area is being encroached. In the next meeting, the committee sought detailed briefing on Sajawal, Thatta, Shahdadkot, and Larkana post offices.

In the meeting, the NHA officials gave a briefing on the roads of Balochistan. The road was supposed to be completed two years ago but it has not been completed till to date.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

