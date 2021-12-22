ANL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.07%)
Retail price of sugar: CS says he will ensure implementation

Recorder Report 22 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal has said that the provincial government would ensure the implementation of the ex-mill and retail price of sugar in any case.

While talking to a six-member delegation of the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association at the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday, the Chief Secretary said that the sale of sugar at the rate of more than Rs90 per kg would not be allowed. He mentioned that safeguarding public interest is the responsibility of the government.

The Chief Secretary asked the sugar mills owners to ensure timely payment of sugarcane to the farmers without any deductions, besides providing the required information about crushing and stocks in the database regularly. He also issued directions regarding action against middlemen and illegal weigh stations involved in the purchase of sugarcane. He said that 12 illegal weigh stations were removed in Layyah. The Chief Secretary said that the sugar mills association must play its role for stability in price of sugar, adding that the industrialists should work hand in hand with the government for the development of the country.

Association Chairman Zaka Ashraf briefed the Chief Secretary about the problems of the sugar industry. The delegation included Hassan Iqbal, Mian Rashid, Chaudhry Aslam, Muhammad Rafiq were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

