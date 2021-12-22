ANL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.14%)
Shoaib assumes charge of Acting President & CEO of MCB Bank

KARACHI: Shoaib Mumtaz has assumed the charge of Acting President & CEO of MCB Bank Ltd with effect from 21st...
Recorder Report 22 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Shoaib Mumtaz has assumed the charge of Acting President & CEO of MCB Bank Ltd with effect from 21st December 2021.

Shoaib Mumtaz replaces outgoing President & CEO, Imran Maqbool, whose term of employment ended on 20th December 2021.

Shoaib Mumtaz, a graduate from United States of America, is a seasoned banking professional with over 29 years of experience. He has been associated with MCB Bank since 1992 and has worked in various key roles including Branch Banking, Credit Risk and Corporate Finance.

Mumtaz also led the bank’s strategy and vision of Corporate Banking and International Operations of MCB Bank in United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Bahrain and Sri Lanka.

