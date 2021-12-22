ANL 12.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.45%)
ASC 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
ASL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.74%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.67%)
FCCL 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.36%)
FFBL 24.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.69%)
FFL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
FNEL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
GGGL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.86%)
GGL 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.71%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
JSCL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
KAPCO 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.12%)
NETSOL 94.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.82%)
PACE 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.15%)
PIBTL 7.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.3%)
PRL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
PTC 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.99%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.71%)
SNGP 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
TELE 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.12%)
TRG 116.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.96%)
UNITY 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
WTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.21%)
BR100 4,547 Increased By 1.8 (0.04%)
BR30 19,125 Increased By 12.2 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,177 Increased By 0.4 (0%)
KSE30 17,384 Decreased By -3.1 (-0.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,892
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,047
31024hr
Sindh
479,664
Punjab
444,320
Balochistan
33,606
Islamabad
108,329
KPK
181,053
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Baqir visits MCCI, speaks about significance of SMEs

Press Release 22 Dec 2021

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir visited Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) today. While speaking about the various initiatives of SBP to facilitate the businesses, particularly the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Governor Baqir said that SBP Asaan Finance Scheme (SAAF) will be a game changer in enhancing access to finance to SMEs as it addresses the long outstanding challenge of lack of collateral faced by SMEs.

At the outset, he thanked the MCCI President Khawaja Muhammad Hussain for inviting him to visit and then spoke at length about significance of SMEs in Pakistan against what they are getting in terms of access to finance, some of the initiatives, the SBP took to promote SME finance and potential role of SAAF in near future.

At the chamber, he met business community of the region and listened to their views. Dr Baqir highlighted that with the objective of stimulating sustainable economic growth of country, State Bank has been taking various initiatives to facilitate the business community. Some of the major initiatives include introduction of a unique collateral free loan scheme for SMEs; SME Asaan Finance (SAAF), SBP’s concessionary refinance schemes for different sectors, measures taken to combat the COVID-19 effects, digitization of banking systems and persuasion of banks to enhance financing to business community especially priority sectors.

During his meeting with the business community, Governor Dr. Reza Baqir discussed that COVID-19 pandemic was an unprecedented catastrophe that affected economic life of individuals and businesses nationally and internationally. He highlighted that the proactive policy response by SBP during COVID times especially refinance schemes i.e. TERF and Rozgar not only provided a breathing space to employees of business community, but also laid down sound foundations for medium to long term industrialization in the country.

Traversing on another theme, the Governor SBP said that to provide affordable housing to masses, the SBP is working rigorously on the implementation of Government of Pakistan’s Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar (MPMG) scheme. This facility allows individuals, who are constructing or buying a new house for the first time, to avail bank’s financing at subsidized and affordable mark-up rates. To this end, the SBP has taken various measures to make regulatory environment more conducive for the growth of this sector.

A complaint resolution mechanism is also available through online complaint management system for MPMG since January 2021. He suggested that Multan Chamber can play an active role in creating awareness among employees of its members to avail financing under MPMG. The Chamber’s President pledged his commitment in this regard.

The SBP Governor assured the continued support and facilitation of the central bank for business community and also advocated them to continue playing their effective role in overall economic growth of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SBP SMEs Dr Reza Baqir MCCI

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Baqir visits MCCI, speaks about significance of SMEs

Punjab facing ‘fiscal challenges’, federal govt told

Kandhkot field: PPL seeks govt nod to produce more gas

Jul-Nov ICT export remittances increase 37.57pc to $1.05bn YoY

Govt to revisit SSRC suggestions due to internal opposition

Domestic sector in Sindh facing gas shortage, admits SSGC

Plea seeking Dar’s disqualification dismissed by SC

Incentives restricted to new auto companies

Govt will have to repay $ 55bn loans: minister

BoI chief says country following liberal investment regime

170m Euro Thar-New Chorr rail track: MoU signed

Read more stories