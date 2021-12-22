ANL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.6%)
ASC 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.34%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.83%)
FCCL 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.36%)
FFBL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
FFL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.23%)
FNEL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.48%)
GGGL 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.77%)
GGL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
HUMNL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
JSCL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.28%)
KAPCO 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.06%)
NETSOL 93.41 Decreased By ▼ -3.09 (-3.2%)
PACE 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.38%)
PIBTL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
POWER 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2%)
PRL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.89%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.84%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
SNGP 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
TELE 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
TRG 115.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-2.45%)
UNITY 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.64%)
WTL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.75%)
BR100 4,540 Decreased By -5.3 (-0.12%)
BR30 19,092 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.11%)
KSE100 44,153 Decreased By -23.6 (-0.05%)
KSE30 17,365 Decreased By -22.1 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,892
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,292,047
31024hr
Sindh
479,664
Punjab
444,320
Balochistan
33,606
Islamabad
108,329
KPK
181,053
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX eyes best day in 2 weeks

Reuters 22 Dec 2021

TORONTO: Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday and was on track for its best session in two weeks, as energy shares gained on firmer crude prices and short-covering ahead of the holiday season.

At 9:41 a.m. ET (1441 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 226.66 points, or 1.1%, at 20,764.88, rebounding from a three-week low in the previous session

The energy sector climbed 2.7% as US crude prices were up 2.8% a barrel, while Brent crude added 2.5%.

Global equities rose on Tuesday as investors weighed up how badly the Omicron coronavirus variant would hit the global economy, with the dollar softening as appetite for riskier assets made a cautious return.

“I think the markets really oversold in the short term more than anything else as we had a really rough week last week and down yesterday. And now people are now starting to step back, thinking that we could support as there is some good valuation out there,” said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index Canada’s main stock index coronavirus variant Omicron

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

TSX eyes best day in 2 weeks

Punjab facing ‘fiscal challenges’, federal govt told

Kandhkot field: PPL seeks govt nod to produce more gas

Jul-Nov ICT export remittances increase 37.57pc to $1.05bn YoY

Govt to revisit SSRC suggestions due to internal opposition

Domestic sector in Sindh facing gas shortage, admits SSGC

Plea seeking Dar’s disqualification dismissed by SC

Incentives restricted to new auto companies

Govt will have to repay $ 55bn loans: minister

BoI chief says country following liberal investment regime

170m Euro Thar-New Chorr rail track: MoU signed

Read more stories