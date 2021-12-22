CPEC 2.0 Foreign Companies in CPEC Special Economic Zones

TEXT: Industrial Cooperation is an important component of the Phase-II of CPEC. Nine special industrial zones have already been identified in all the Provinces and regions of the country. Out of these, four priority SEZs are Rashakai SEZ in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Allama Iqbal Industrial City (AIIC) in Punjab, Dhabeji SEZ in Sindh and Bostan SEZ in Balochistan. The Government of Pakistan is providing the necessary facilities to these SEZ and efforts are underway to ensure Plug and Play environment for investors. These SEZs offer regionally competitive incentives including 10 years income tax exemption and exemption of custom duty on import of capital goods.

