CPEC 2.0: 720 MW KAROT HYDROPOWER PROJECT – SAFE, CLEAN AND SUSTAINABLE PROJECT UNDER CPEC

TEXT: Karot Power Company (Pvt) Limited (KPCL), a subsidiary of China Three Gorges Corporation, is developing 720 MW Karot Hydropower Project on the Jhelum River, which is expected to be completed by June 2022. Under Corporate Social Responsibility, KPCL developed a Community Investment Plan (CIP), which is being implemented with the cost of Rs. 655.4 Million for the social uplift of the communities both in Punjab and AJ&K. Its key areas of focus are improvement in education, health, recreational facilities, drinking water and infrastructure including access roads. KPCL put in place a profound mechanism to ensure conducive labor and working conditions. In order to promote good worker-management relations, grievance mechanism and Occupational Health and Safety plans are being implemented. Despite presence of huge number of workers and high-risk construction activities, incident ratio remained relatively lower. A safety management system has been implemented, which is in accordance with international standards. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the Karot Project Management took substantial actions and implemented a comprehensive plan and SOPs to manage and combat the pandemic proactively, in an efficient manner. A Biodiversity Management Plan is also being implemented for the conservation and enhancement of biodiversity in the project area. Due to the project team's tireless efforts, the construction works were expedited, despite COVID-19 pandemic, to achieve reservoir impoundment milestone in November 2021. Project has already provided employment to thousands of people from Azad Kashmir and Punjab, and especially to the people belonging to the project affected areas. The people of Pakistan will get economical and clean energy from this environment-friendly project, which is not merely a project rather a milestone in achieving sustainable development in Pakistan and a symbol of Pak-China friendship.

