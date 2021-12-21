ANL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
ASC 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.62%)
ASL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
BYCO 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
FCCL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.7%)
FFBL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.05%)
FNEL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
GGGL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
GGL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
HUMNL 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
JSCL 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
KAPCO 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.44%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.24%)
MDTL 2.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.4%)
PACE 3.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
PIBTL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
POWER 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.4%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.7%)
SNGP 33.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
TELE 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.53%)
TRG 118.80 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (3.84%)
UNITY 26.68 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.61%)
WTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.46%)
BR100 4,543 Decreased By -29.6 (-0.65%)
BR30 19,075 Decreased By -37.4 (-0.2%)
KSE100 44,127 Decreased By -213 (-0.48%)
KSE30 17,376 Decreased By -111.5 (-0.64%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,882
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,737
27024hr
Sindh
479,481
Punjab
444,267
Balochistan
33,587
Islamabad
108,308
KPK
181,023
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Philippines' Philex plans to launch Silangan copper-gold mine in 2025

Reuters 21 Dec 2021

MANILA: Philippine copper and gold producer, Philex Mining Corp, said on Tuesday it plans to launch its long-delayed Silangan project for commercial operation in the first quarter of 2025, with an initial development cost of $224 million.

The initial development forms part of an estimated $1.7 billion in capital expenditure needed for Silangan's entire mining life of up to 28 years, company officials said in a virtual media briefing.

The Silangan mine in the southern Philippine province of Surigao del Norte is one of the country's biggest mining projects. It is due to become the miner's main source of revenue after the closure of its Padcal mine in the north in 2024, which has been operating for more than six decades.

The Philippines is one of the world's top copper, gold and nickel producers but the Silangan project, originally slated to begin production in 2018, was hit by a ban on open-pit mining introduced in 2017 as authorities stepped up environmental protection.

With the ban on open-pit mining still in place, Philex has decided to use underground mining instead.

But the more restrictive mining policy situation at home had discouraged potential foreign strategic partners for Silangan.

To pursue the project, the plan now is to embark on a phased development, said Eulalio Austin, Philex chief executive officer.

"We could more or less finance a small mine that (Philex) could slowly ramp up to its full capacity," he said.

Philex is looking to launch next year a stock rights offering to raise up to 3.15 billion pesos ($63 million), inject additional capital and borrow money to finance the project, he said.

Silangan is estimated to be capable of producing 2,000 tonnes of copper and gold ore per day in the first few years of operations, which will be ramped up gradually in the succeeding years, Austin said.

gold producer Philippine copper Philex Mining Corp,

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Philippines' Philex plans to launch Silangan copper-gold mine in 2025

PTI govt to make $55bn debt payment during its tenure: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan, Russia to develop financial infrastructure

LNG: govt responds to allegations

Turkish lira charges back after Erdogan's anti-dollarization plan

Secretary-general of SAARC to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

Cabinet to meet today

ECC takes stock of cotton situation

Rise in advance tax on cell phone users under consideration

July-Nov: C/A deficit yawns to $7.1bn

US special envoy meets army chief

Read more stories