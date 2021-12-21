ANL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
Secretary-general of SAARC to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

  • It will be the secretary-general’s maiden visit to Pakistan
BR Web Desk 21 Dec 2021

Secretary-General of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Esala Ruwan Weerakoon will be visiting Pakistan on December 22 (Wednesday).

It will be the secretary-general’s maiden visit to Pakistan since assuming office in March 2020, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a press release issued today.

Weerakoon will call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi besides meetings with other high officials.

"The visit is an opportunity to reiterate Pakistan’s commitment to the objectives and principles of SAARC, share our perspective on various aspects of cooperation with SAARC, and highlight Pakistan’s efforts for promotion of peace, security and development in the region," the FO said.

All imports of Afghanistan: SAARC chamber hails decision to abolish tax

The FO added that as a founding member of SAARC, Pakistan is fully resolved to advancing the objectives of the organization as enshrined in its charter, and has always played an active role in the SAARC processes and activities.

"Pakistan has contributed significantly to the realization of SAARC objectives of cooperation, mutual trust, economic integration and social and cultural development in the region," the statement added.

