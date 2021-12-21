Pakistan's Proactive Diplomacy

TEXT: On its part, Pakistan has been engaged in intense diplomatic outreach with regard to the situation in Afghanistan. This is illustrated by the Prime Minister's contacts with world leaders, Foreign Minister Qureshi's numerous bilateral interactions, including in New York on sidelines of UNGA, and visit to 4 neighbouring countries of Afghanistan (Iran, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan), establishment of the 6 neighbouring countries platform at Pakistan's initiative, exchange of visits with Afghanistan, participation in the Moscow format meetings, hosting of Troika Plus meeting and various other visits and interactions including the recent visit of the Foreign Minister to Brussels are part of this effort.

Pakistan has also stepped forward and provided humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in terms of emergency food, medical and other supplies. Arrangements are being made to send more supplies under the 5 billion Rupees assistance package by the Government. Pakistan is also acting as a bridge to facilitate the provision of UN and other international and bilateral assistance for Afghanistan.

Pakistan's consistent message has been to emphasize the need for continued, constructive engagement of the international community with Afghanistan - with a view to seizing this window of opportunity for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan after four decades of conflict. The world should not repeat the mistakes of the past in abandoning the people of Afghanistan.

While there are divergence of views and expectations, and understandably so, on political questions and issues, such as recognition, the need for inclusive political set-up, human rights, and terrorism, etc., there is nevertheless an emerging consensus on the need to address the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. We think this is a positive result of our efforts and outreach.

Today, the international community is concerned over the situation in Afghanistan. Afghanistan's international partners also want to help.

As the collective voice of the Islamic Ummah, the OIC can and must play its part in addressing the humanitarian needs of Afghanistan. OIC's leadership would also help galvanize other international actors to come forward and extend a helping hand to the Afghan people.

If a humanitarian crisis is averted and economic stability is assured, peace in the country can be consolidated. This will also have a regional peace dividend.

Continued engagement of the international community with Afghanistan is, therefore, an imperative.

Against this backdrop, some of the key objectives of the Extra-ordinary Session of the OIC are:

a. To express solidarity of the Muslim Ummah with the people of Afghanistan

b. To consider practical arrangements and concrete steps to help address the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people - especially in terms of food shortages, displacement of people, and potential economic collapse.

c. To galvanize international support for the provision of urgent and sustained humanitarian assistance. To this end, the possibility of a dedicated 'special purpose vehicle' under the aegis of the OIC is under consideration.

We expect that in addition to expressing solidarity, the OIC member states and rest of the international community present will consider making pledges of financial and in-kind support.

A broader objective of the Conference is also to refocus the attention of the international community to the fact that the unfolding situation in Afghanistan is not only a humanitarian challenge, but has wider implications on security and stability of the region and beyond, and thus requires a more comprehensive and concerted political approach.

