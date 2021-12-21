ANL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.84%)
ASC 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.16%)
ASL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.35%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
FCCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.87%)
FFBL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.58%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
FNEL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
GGGL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
GGL 24.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
JSCL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
KAPCO 31.84 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.38%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.55%)
NETSOL 96.89 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PAEL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
PIBTL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.02%)
POWER 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
PRL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
PTC 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (18.42%)
SNGP 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
TELE 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.36%)
TRG 114.41 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.53%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.66%)
WTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.39%)
BR100 4,573 Increased By 63.6 (1.41%)
BR30 19,112 Increased By 597.5 (3.23%)
KSE100 44,340 Increased By 439.3 (1%)
KSE30 17,487 Increased By 189.2 (1.09%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,878
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,467
36024hr
Sindh
479,326
Punjab
444,216
Balochistan
33,558
Islamabad
108,285
KPK
181,011
17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers: Shah Mehmood Qureshi Foreign Minister, Islamic Republic of Pakistan

21 Dec 2021

TEXT: Pakistan is hosting an Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan on 19 December 2021. The previous such Afghanistan-related Session was in 1981. It offered to host the Session in the backdrop of a proposal made by Saudi Arabia - the current Chair of Islamic Summit. In addition to the 56 Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, important stakeholders like the UN bodies, international financial institutions and the P-5 have been invited.

We have been engaged in extensive diplomatic outreach in the wake of recent developments in Afghanistan. The convening of the Extraordinary Session is a continuation of these efforts, aimed at containing and reversing the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation and a potential economic collapse in Afghanistan.

The Session would offer a platform to consider practical and concrete steps to help address the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people and craft a credible mechanism for delivery of assistance. The Session would also seek to draw the attention of the broader international community to the unfolding situation in Afghanistan, which has the potential to worsen the security situation, spur instability, cause mass exodus of refugees, and adversely impact regional and international peace and security.

A keen proponent of Islamic solidarity and joint Islamic action, Pakistan is a founding member of OIC, that values the Organization's role and contribution. We hope that the Extraordinary Session will meet its primary objective of alleviating the sufferings of Afghan people at this difficult time.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi OIC Council

