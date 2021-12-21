17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers: Imran Khan Prime Minister, Islamic Republic of Pakistan

TEXT: Pakistan is pleased to host the 17th Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on 19 December 2021 in Islamabad. This Extraordinary Session will review the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and identify concrete measures for helping the Afghan people that are in dire need of international support and assistance.

Afghanistan, today, faces a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions. It could trigger an economic collapse, exacerbate the security situation, spur instability, and lead to mass exodus of refugees from the country.

As the collective voice of the Muslim Ummah, the OIC can and must play its part in helping address the urgent humanitarian and socio-economic needs of our Afghan brethren.

I greatly appreciate the initiative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Summit Chair of the OIC, to convene this Extraordinary Session - which Pakistan offered to host. I extend a very warm welcome to all the Foreign Ministers, high representatives, and Senior Officials from Member States and Observers of the OIC as well as the special invitees from other countries and regional and international organisations who are travelling to Islamabad.

It is my sincere hope that, true to the tradition of Islamic solidarity and brotherhood, this meeting will go a long way in contributing towards achieving meaningful outcomes for our Afghan brothers and sisters. It would also help galvanize support from other international actors and partners for the well-being of the Afghan people, which is an essential pre-requisite for consolidating peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021