17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers: H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha Secretary General, Organization of Islamic Cooperation

21 Dec 2021

TEXT: The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) under my leadership has been following with utmost concern the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan over the past many months and years. The recent developments have further complicated the needs and the suffering faced by the people of Afghanistan. It has taken a heavier toll on women and children, who remain the most vulnerable during the crisis.

I take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the Chair of the Islamic Summit for taking the important initiative of calling for an extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers on this humanitarian situation. At the same time, I express my deep appreciation to the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for its generosity in hosting the Conference.

Throughout the Afghan conflict, the OIC has reiterated its full commitment in support of the peace process led and owned by the people of Afghanistan. These were expressed clearly in the decisions and resolutions adopted on the situation in Afghanistan by the meetings of the Islamic Summit and the Council of Foreign Ministers, in addition to the Makkah Declaration issued on 11 July 2018 following the International Ulama Conference on Peace and Stability in Afghanistan.

As an important member of the OIC, Afghanistan needs the full support and solidarity of its Member States. There is an immediate and pressing need to deliver on a huge scale, essential humanitarian aid in areas such as health, food security, and sanitation. I urge OIC Member States, through the Islamic Development Bank and the Islamic Solidarity Fund to mobilize the necessary financial resources in order to organize and implement an assistance plan for Afghanistan.

I am confident that the OIC family, the United Nations, regional partners as well as key stakeholders would take all necessary steps to bring sustainable solutions to the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

OIC Council H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha

