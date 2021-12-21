ANL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.84%)
ASC 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.16%)
ASL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.35%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
FCCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.87%)
FFBL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.58%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
FNEL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
GGGL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
GGL 24.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
JSCL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
KAPCO 31.84 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.38%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.55%)
NETSOL 96.89 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PAEL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
PIBTL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.02%)
POWER 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
PRL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
PTC 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (18.42%)
SNGP 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
TELE 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.36%)
TRG 114.41 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.53%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.66%)
WTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.39%)
BR100 4,573 Increased By 63.6 (1.41%)
BR30 19,112 Increased By 597.5 (3.23%)
KSE100 44,340 Increased By 439.3 (1%)
KSE30 17,487 Increased By 189.2 (1.09%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,878
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,467
36024hr
Sindh
479,326
Punjab
444,216
Balochistan
33,558
Islamabad
108,285
KPK
181,011
Education: Punjab PA passes three bills

Recorder Report 21 Dec 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Monday passed The Ghazi National Institute of Engineering and Sciences, Dera Ghazi Khan Bill 2021, The Lahore Institute of Science and Technology Lahore Bill 2021 and The Grand Asian University, Sialkot Bill 2021 with the majority.

The session started two hour 10 minutes late under the chair of Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

Minister for Higher Education Punjab Raja Yasir Humayun while responding to the questions on Higher Education department said that the present government has allocated ample amount of funds for higher education.

He also said that the government is planning to establish two women universities in the province.

He also said that we will request chief minister Punjab to conduct an inquiry against those who were involved in using substandard materials in the construction of buildings of educational institutes.

The treasury and opposition benches protested against the sale of fertilizer in black. The Panel of Chair Mian Shafi while endorsing the views of both opposition and treasury benches said that farmers were facing a shortage of fertilizer in the whole province. He also said that prices of fertilizer may increase by Rs 1000.

Law Minister Punjab Raja Basharat while responding to the criticism said that government is ready to start consultation on increasing prices of fertilizers in the House.

