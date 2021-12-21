Education: Punjab PA passes three bills

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Monday passed The Ghazi National Institute of Engineering and Sciences, Dera Ghazi Khan Bill 2021, The Lahore Institute of Science and Technology Lahore Bill 2021 and The Grand Asian University, Sialkot Bill 2021 with the majority.

The session started two hour 10 minutes late under the chair of Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

Minister for Higher Education Punjab Raja Yasir Humayun while responding to the questions on Higher Education department said that the present government has allocated ample amount of funds for higher education.

He also said that the government is planning to establish two women universities in the province.

He also said that we will request chief minister Punjab to conduct an inquiry against those who were involved in using substandard materials in the construction of buildings of educational institutes.

The treasury and opposition benches protested against the sale of fertilizer in black. The Panel of Chair Mian Shafi while endorsing the views of both opposition and treasury benches said that farmers were facing a shortage of fertilizer in the whole province. He also said that prices of fertilizer may increase by Rs 1000.

Law Minister Punjab Raja Basharat while responding to the criticism said that government is ready to start consultation on increasing prices of fertilizers in the House.

