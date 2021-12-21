LB polls in KP: PTI’s performance is ‘not too dismal’: Shibli

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz has said that the PTI performance has remained not too dismal in the first phase of Local Bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the results are still pouring in. However, he said the strategy would be changed in the second phase of LB polls in the province.

Talking to the media here on Monday, the minister expressed pleasure over what he referred to as “peaceful conduct of polling” to elect members of the new local government in the province.

Faraz said that PTI has learnt a lot from the current LB elections and that the party will prepare well for the next elections. He said the reports of results were thoroughly reviewed, saying that there will be no compromise on discipline.

Shibli Faraz deplored violent clashes at polling stations resulting in loss of five lives in different cities of KP.

On the other hand, PTI leader, KP Minister Shaukat Yousafzai while speaking to the media vowed to lower inflation in the country.

Shaukat Yousafzai termed the conduct of polling an achievement of PTI government.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties have a combined lead over the ruling PTI in the first LB elections held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since the merger of tribal districts, according to unofficial results.

The PTI is ahead on 15 seats followed by JUI-F (13), ANP (9), PML-N (2), the PPP and the JI one each — which total up to 26 seats for the opposition parties as per unofficial and unverified results. Meanwhile, independent candidates are in lead on 13 seats.

The polling process in three tehsils — located in Swabi, Bannu and Darra Adam Khel — was postponed on Sunday due to disturbances, including a suicide blast in Bajaur, abduction of polling staff in Bannu, a clash in Karak and a mob attack on Minister Shibli Faraz’s vehicle in Kohat.

