CBD Punjab announces graduate development programme

Press Release 21 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Lahore Central Business District Development Authority (LCBDDA) also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) announces the country’s most unique graduate development programme for young graduates and through this apprentice programme, the youth can transform themselves into certified professionals.

In this fiscal year only, there will be hundreds of apprentices placed in different batches and top performers from each batch will be given permanent slots, based on their respective performances.

The programme will offer 12 soft skill training programs and 10 hard skill training programmes which includes personal and professional skill development courses. Announcing “The Apprentice” programme at Lahore College Women University, Dr Shahbaz Gill – Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan believes in developing institutions, in Lahore only, the Central Business District (CBD Punjab) and RUDA are developing institutions that are in tune with modern requirements which will create millions of jobs and I promise, to give jobs to female students of Lahore College in these institutions”.

Taking about this Apprentice Programme CEO of LCBDDA Imran Amin said: “This programme will help the youth of Punjab to choose their professional fields by going through focused skill based training session for a better prospect.”

