Genetic disorders: minister for formation of task force

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday directed the setting up of a task force for prevention and treatment of genetic disorders.

She gave these directions while presiding over a meeting of the Punjab Thalassemia and Genetic Disorders Institute. Present in the meeting were Director General Punjab Thalassemia and Genetic Disorders Institute Dr Hussain Jaffery, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan, Vice Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Professor Dr Masood Sadiq and others.

The Health minister reviewed suggestions to improve performance of the Punjab Thalassemia and Genetic Disorders Institute. DG of the Institute Dr Hussain Jaffery shared the latest status of initiatives.

The minister said: “The setting up of a task force on genetic diseases is a key step as we are in the process of collection and analysis of precise data on genetic disorders. Health facilities are being scaled up to support patients of genetic disorders. Punjab is already running the world’s largest Thalassemia programme.

Latest technology is being introduced to ensure pre-marriage thalassemia tests. Currently, work on counseling has been initiated. University of Child health Sciences shall be a made a referral institute.

