ANL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.84%)
ASC 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.16%)
ASL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.35%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
FCCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.87%)
FFBL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.58%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
FNEL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
GGGL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
GGL 24.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
JSCL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
KAPCO 31.84 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.38%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.55%)
NETSOL 96.89 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PAEL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
PIBTL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.02%)
POWER 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
PRL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
PTC 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (18.42%)
SNGP 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
TELE 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.36%)
TRG 114.41 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.53%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.66%)
WTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.39%)
BR100 4,573 Increased By 63.6 (1.41%)
BR30 19,112 Increased By 597.5 (3.23%)
KSE100 44,340 Increased By 439.3 (1%)
KSE30 17,487 Increased By 189.2 (1.09%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,878
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,467
36024hr
Sindh
479,326
Punjab
444,216
Balochistan
33,558
Islamabad
108,285
KPK
181,011
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Genetic disorders: minister for formation of task force

Recorder Report 21 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday directed the setting up of a task force for prevention and treatment of genetic disorders.

She gave these directions while presiding over a meeting of the Punjab Thalassemia and Genetic Disorders Institute. Present in the meeting were Director General Punjab Thalassemia and Genetic Disorders Institute Dr Hussain Jaffery, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan, Vice Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Professor Dr Masood Sadiq and others.

The Health minister reviewed suggestions to improve performance of the Punjab Thalassemia and Genetic Disorders Institute. DG of the Institute Dr Hussain Jaffery shared the latest status of initiatives.

The minister said: “The setting up of a task force on genetic diseases is a key step as we are in the process of collection and analysis of precise data on genetic disorders. Health facilities are being scaled up to support patients of genetic disorders. Punjab is already running the world’s largest Thalassemia programme.

Latest technology is being introduced to ensure pre-marriage thalassemia tests. Currently, work on counseling has been initiated. University of Child health Sciences shall be a made a referral institute.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Yasmin Rashid Punjab Thalassemia Dr Masood Sadiq Dr Hussain Jaffery

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Genetic disorders: minister for formation of task force

Pakistan, Russia to develop financial infrastructure

LNG: govt responds to allegations

OIC-CFM session: Qureshi terms setting up of Fund ‘great success’

Omicron panic pummels equities, oil

Cabinet to meet today

ECC takes stock of cotton situation

July-Nov: C/A deficit yawns to $7.1bn

US special envoy meets army chief

IsDB approves $252.5m for two projects

Tarin elected Senator from KP

Read more stories