OIC moot to help bring peace, stability in Afghanistan: SAPM

LAHORE: Terming the 17th Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers as a matter of great pride for the country, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said on Monday that this OIC CFM Session will help bring peace and stability in Afghanistan.

While addressing a news conference, here at Governor’s House, Dr Shahbaz Gill maintained that important decisions like appointment of special representative for Afghanistan and managing food shortage problems were welcoming. He said that Saudi Arabia had announced one billion Saudi Riyals while the OIC took the responsibility of not leaving the Afghanistan brethren alone in this hour of need.

Describing the OIC session of great success, he said that foreseeing the possible situation in Afghanistan, Pakistan and the Prime Minister Imran Khan were the first to raise voice in this regard.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan in his interviews to international media talked about possible humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and stressed the need for waging collective efforts for handling the situation by setting aside all types of prejudices,” he said. He added that the entire Muslim Ummah supported Pakistan’s stance.

After four decades, it was an honour for the country that entire Muslim Ummah arrived here, to attend the summit, he added. Unfortunately, in the past, he said, Pakistan faced bad phase among Muslim Ummah due to lack of leadership and corruption. He said that Pakistan will not leave Afghanistan alone in this hour of trial.

Dr Shahbaz Gill further said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had paid special attention towards tree plantation while awareness was being raised, to overcome smog situation. “Pakistan was taking steps to end carbon emission and ensuring neat and clean environment,” he said.

Reacting to the allegations of PML-N leader, Marriyum Aurangzeb, he said that Jahangir Khan Tareen had rejected all the baseless allegations for bearing expenses of Imran Khan.

“Political stature of those levelling baseless allegations is little before the towering personality of Prime Minister Imran Khan; the PML-N is making hue and cry because it was afraid of the accountability process,” he said, adding: “Either the allegations should be proved with proofs otherwise those levelling allegations should tender apology in this regard.”

He asked the PML-N to give explanation about scam of Telegraphic Transfers (TTs); Marriyum Aurangzeb should explain, how hefty amounts had been transferred in the accounts of peons, clerks, cashiers, store keepers and others persons working in sugar mills of Sharif family.

He added that PML-N had admitted in writing that Qatari were their ATMs and made it clear that corrupts would not be given NRO at any cost. He also said that the PML-N was using all negative tactics to hide their corruption.

Referring to the local government elections in KP, Dr Shahbaz Gill said that free and fair elections were held and the opponents were also admitting it. He also condemned the attack on Federal Minister Shibli Faraz and a murder of ANP candidate.

On the other hand, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab for Information and Spokesperson Government of the Punjab Hasaan Khawar said that the OIC’s Extraordinary Summit in Pakistan will go a long way in helping to resolve the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

“The credit for trying in good faith goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan, who once again proving himself the true spokesperson of Muslim Ummah has brought all the Islamic countries together on one page,” he said.

Hasaan Khawar said that establishment of peace in Afghanistan is the only way to establish lasting peace between the two nuclear powers in South Asia.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021