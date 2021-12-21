ANL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.84%)
KP govt launches website with a view to attracting foreign investment

Recorder Report 21 Dec 2021

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched website and promotional video with the aim to attract foreign investment in the province.

Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KPBOIT) Hassan Dawood Butt while briefing the media on Monday said that provincial government was fully prepared to participate in the Dubai International Expo in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Additional Chief Secretary said that provincial government has launched a website and promotional video which would provide easy access to investors for getting information. He further said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would attend expo from January 02 to January 31, 2022, wherein projects of the provincial government in sector of tourism, agriculture, industry, mines and minerals, energy, Special Economic Zones, small and medium enterprises, infrastructure and information technology to attract foreign investment.

Similarly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s cultural heritage and archeological items as well as local products will be on display to showcase the province’s culture and local products internationally, he added.

Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah further said that the expo would highlight investment opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and local products to investors.

