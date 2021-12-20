ANL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.84%)
ASC 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.16%)
ASL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.35%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
FCCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.87%)
FFBL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.58%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
FNEL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
GGGL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
GGL 24.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
JSCL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
KAPCO 31.84 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.38%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.55%)
NETSOL 96.89 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PAEL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
PIBTL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.02%)
POWER 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
PRL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
PTC 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (18.42%)
SNGP 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
TELE 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.36%)
TRG 114.41 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.53%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.66%)
WTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.39%)
BR100 4,573 Increased By 63.6 (1.41%)
BR30 19,112 Increased By 597.5 (3.23%)
KSE100 44,340 Increased By 439.3 (1%)
KSE30 17,487 Increased By 189.2 (1.09%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,878
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,467
36024hr
Sindh
479,326
Punjab
444,216
Balochistan
33,558
Islamabad
108,285
KPK
181,011
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Imran's remarks on Afghanistan 'not insulting': Taliban FM responds to Hamid Karzai

BR Web Desk 20 Dec 2021

Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Monday that former president Hamid Karzai's statement criticising Prime Minister Imran Khan for linking the prevalent situation in the war-torn country to corruption by previous governments, was not insulting.

"I do not see anything insulting about Imran Khan's remarks that needs an official response,” Muttaqi told reporters in Kabul on Monday.

Afghanistan could become biggest man-made crisis if world doesn’t act, says PM Imran at OIC summit

"What's of significance is that Imran Khan slammed former Afghan governments and I believe that officials from the past governments were compelled to show some reaction," the foreign minister said.

While addressing the 17th extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's Council (OIC) of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad on Sunday, Prime Minister Imran had said that Pakistan faced the threat of the militant Islamic State (IS) group from Afghan soil.

Responding to the premier's remarks, Karzai described the comments as "an attempt to sow discord among Afghans, and an insult to the Afghan people".

“Pakistan should avoid speaking on behalf of Afghanistan [on] international forums. It should work towards creating positive and civilised relations between the two countries," Karzai said in a Twitter post.

"The threat of ISIS has been directed from Pakistan against Afghanistan from the very onset," he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that Afghanistan could potentially become the biggest "man-made crisis in the world" if the international community did not act now.

Afghanistan Kabul Prime Minister Khan

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

PM Imran's remarks on Afghanistan 'not insulting': Taliban FM responds to Hamid Karzai

Major upset for PTI in Peshawar as JUI-F wins mayor seat

Newly-elected senator Tarin says inflation to come down in coming months

KSE-100 up 1% as bulls mark return to bourse

Moderna says booster dose of its vaccine appears protective against Omicron

Omicron uncertainty prompts WEF to delay Davos summit to mid-2022

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee stable amid SBP measures to curb speculation

Lira crashes to new low of 20 vs euro after Erdogan comments

Pakistan approves booster jabs for people aged 30, above

TRG Pakistan chooses to continue investment in TRGI

Read more stories