ANL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.84%)
ASC 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.16%)
ASL 14.87 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.35%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
FCCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.87%)
FFBL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.58%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
FNEL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
GGGL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
GGL 24.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
JSCL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
KAPCO 31.84 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.38%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.63%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.55%)
NETSOL 96.89 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (5%)
PACE 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PAEL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
PIBTL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.02%)
POWER 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
PRL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
PTC 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (18.42%)
SNGP 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
TELE 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.36%)
TRG 114.41 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.53%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.66%)
WTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.39%)
BR100 4,573 Increased By 63.6 (1.41%)
BR30 19,112 Increased By 597.5 (3.23%)
KSE100 44,340 Increased By 439.3 (1%)
KSE30 17,487 Increased By 189.2 (1.09%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,878
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,467
36024hr
Sindh
479,326
Punjab
444,216
Balochistan
33,558
Islamabad
108,285
KPK
181,011
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Turkish stocks on firmer ground after sharp selloff

Reuters 20 Dec 2021

ISTANBUL: Turkey's main blue chip stock index traded 2% higher on Monday, finding some support after an early fall and a sharp Friday selloff that halted a three-week ride to record highs.

Borsa Istanbul said it had imposed a one-day uptick rule on short sales of BITS 50 stocks in an attempt to slow any fresh selling, and Wall Street bank JPMorgan late last week halted new customer algorithmic orders on lira trades.

Turkey's markets have been in upheaval in recent weeks with the lira currency plunging to record lows in a crisis prompted by a series of rate cuts urged by President Tayyip Erdogan.

As Turks scrambled to protect savings, stocks have jumped due to their relative price discounts in lira terms.

Turkish lira hits record low after Erdogan defends economic policy

Istanbul's main BIST 100 index hit a record high of 2,406.87 points on Friday. But then it fell off a cliff in a selloff that triggered circuit breakers that temporarily halted trading, and the index closed the week down 8.52%.

In response to the volatility, JPMorgan told customers it would not accept newly created algorithmic orders on lira trades. "Amendments on existing orders will not be accepted and all TRY Algol orders should be cancelled at your earliest convenience," the bank said in a note.

Turkey's main blue chip stock index Borsa Istanbul BITS 50 stocks

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Turkish stocks on firmer ground after sharp selloff

Ex-GB judge Rana Shamim submits original affidavit in IHC

Pakistan approves booster jabs for people aged 30, above

China cuts interest rate for first time in 20 months

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee stable amid SBP measures to curb speculation

Oil prices sink 5% on Omicron demand fears

November: Pakistan's electricity generation cost up 85% year-on-year

TRG Pakistan chooses to continue investment in TRGI

UAE central bank to increase oversight of banks' real estate exposure

New Zealand to tour Pakistan twice next season

Purchase of forex by individuals: SBP fixes $100,000 per person per year maximum limit

Read more stories