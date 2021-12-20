ANL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.33%)
ASC 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.8%)
ASL 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.19%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.26%)
FCCL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.26%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.33%)
FFL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
FNEL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.92%)
GGGL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
GGL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.22%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
JSCL 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.33%)
KAPCO 31.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.9%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.25%)
MDTL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.27%)
MLCF 36.73 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.61%)
NETSOL 97.50 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (5.66%)
PACE 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
PAEL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.55%)
PIBTL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.57%)
POWER 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
PRL 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.08%)
PTC 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (21.05%)
SNGP 34.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.88%)
TELE 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.6%)
TRG 114.41 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.53%)
UNITY 26.04 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.8%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.31%)
BR100 4,590 Increased By 80.7 (1.79%)
BR30 19,192 Increased By 677.3 (3.66%)
KSE100 44,461 Increased By 560.8 (1.28%)
KSE30 17,546 Increased By 248.3 (1.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,878
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,467
36024hr
Sindh
479,326
Punjab
444,216
Balochistan
33,558
Islamabad
108,285
KPK
181,011
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan futures slump on fears over rising Omicron cases

Reuters 20 Dec 2021

TOKYO: Japanese rubber futures slumped on Monday, as growing Omicron coronavirus variant cases in Europe and the United States fuelled investor fears that tighter restrictions could hurt global economy and demand for the material.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for May delivery was down 6.1 yen, or 2.6%, at 227.5 yen ($2.0) per kg as of 0234 GMT.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for May delivery also tumbled 395 yuan, or 2.7%, to 14,365 yuan ($2,252) per tonne.

The spread of Omicron saw the Netherlands go into lockdown on Sunday and put pressure on others to follow, though the United States seemed set to remain open.

The new variant has been reported in 89 countries and the number of cases is doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community transmission, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday.

Rubber inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 2.5% from a week earlier, the exchange said on Friday.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore's SICOM exchange for January delivery last traded at 167.4 US cents per kg, down 1.6%.

Japanese rubber futures rubber exports rubber product

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Japan futures slump on fears over rising Omicron cases

Fund set up for beleaguered Afghanistan

Purchase of forex by individuals: SBP fixes $100,000 per person per year maximum limit

China cuts interest rate for first time in 20 months

FTO orders probe into minimum tax computational formula issue

New Zealand to tour Pakistan twice next season

Fuel Component Adjustment: CPPA-G seeks Rs4.33 hike in Discos’ tariffs for Nov

UAE central bank to increase oversight of banks' real estate exposure

TRG Pakistan chooses to continue investment in TRGI

Sino-Pak animation film ‘Allahyar, Legend of Markhor’ screened in Beijing

PM warns of ‘grave consequences’

Read more stories