OIC for immediate, unified action

ISLAMABAD: In order to avert the looming threat of humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the Muslim world leaders on Sunday called for immediate and unified action, saying any delay to cope with challenges confronting the war-torn country could impact the global peace.

Addressing the opening session of the 17th extraordinary session of Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers to discuss the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, they were unanimous to call for the OIC’s role to protect the brotherly country from an economic collapse.

The participants also called upon the international community to play its due role in ensuring humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan to prevent further unrest. Pakistan proposed a six-point framework which include food security and economic revival besides institutional capacity building to counter-terrorism.

In his welcome address, foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said: “First, we could create a vehicle within the OIC to channel immediate and sustained humanitarian and financial support to the Afghan people, including from pledges by the OIC member states and other donors”.

Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan announced to provide one billion Saudi riyals in aid to Afghanistan, saying the Afghan issue must be looked at on humanitarian grounds and that the people in the war-torn country, including women and children are suffering.

He reiterated: “we want peace in Afghanistan” and that the tense situation in the war-ravaged country could have an impact on the region and the world.

In his six-point proposal, Foreign Minister Qureshi said that there is a need to agree upon increasing investment in people of Afghanistan, bilaterally or through the OIC, in areas such as education, health and technical and vocational skills to the Afghan youth.

He suggested that a group of experts comprising the OIC, the United Nations and the international financial institutions (IFIs) be established to consider ways and means to facilitate Afghanistan’s access to legitimate banking services, and to ease the serious liquidity challenge to the Afghan people.

“We should focus on enhancing food security of the Afghan people. The Islamic Organization for Food Security can and must lead this effort,” he added.

He proposed for investing in building capacity of Afghan institutions in countering terrorism and combating illicit trade in narcotics.

Finally, he said there is a need to engage with Afghan authorities to help advance the expectations of the international community, in particular, regarding political and social inclusivity; respect for human rights, especially the rights of women and girls; and combating terrorism.

Qureshi said that as per UN, the Afghanistan situation could become the biggest humanitarian crisis in the world, adding that those with direct knowledge have been giving dire warnings in this regard.

“It is unfortunate that the hardship and suffering of the Afghans has not eased,” he said as he urged the Islamic world to stand with the people of Afghanistan just as it backed the right of “self-determination of the Palestinians and the Kashmiris”.

“This OIC has consistently supported the rights of the people and called on the rest of the world to think beyond their economic and domestic compulsions,” he added.

The minister highlighted that Pakistan would also be impacted by a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, adding that a “complete economic meltdown” could not be ruled out.

“The consequences of a humanitarian crisis and an economic collapse will be horrendous…we must not allow this to happen,” he said, adding that Pakistan was doing all it could to help its Afghani brethren.

The minister said that the OIC session must usher in “visible change” and show the people of the war-torn country that it is united in helping them stabilize their economy and country.

In his remarks, OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha said the organization has always supported the Afghan people and the role of its member countries in delivering humanitarian assistance is more necessary than ever before due to growing challenges faced by Afghan people.

He called on the member countries to deliver humanitarian assistance through the OIC mission in Kabul, adding the international community should make sure that Afghanistan must become a safe haven for terrorists again.

He lauded Pakistan for hosting this important meeting, saying this reaffirms its total commitment to the issues faced by our wider Muslim community.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that solidarity with the Afghan people is “our moral obligation and religious duty”, adding the OIC should play a leading role in mobilizing international support for Afghan people.

The UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said that Afghanistan’s economy is now in freefall and if failed to act decisively and with compassion, this fall will pull down the entire population with it.

Alluding to the dire situation in Afghanistan, he said that the need for liquidity and stabilization of the banking system is now urgent not only to save the lives of the Afghan people but also to enable humanitarian organizations to respond.

“The UN stands firmly with the OIC in its efforts to contribute to the humanitarian endeavour,” he declared.

He said that the UN will seek funding for the largest ever appeal of $4.5 billion next year to help the most vulnerable in Afghanistan.

The chairman Islamic Development Bank Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser said that immediate humanitarian relief to Afghanistan is essential to build foundation for economic recovery and development.

He said there is a need for medium to long term engagement to promote self-reliance and development beyond immediate humanitarian relief through reconstruction activities.

He also emphasized the need for the development of agriculture sector in Afghanistan to ensure food security and poverty reduction, adding it is also important to economically empower the Afghan communities especially youth and women.

Speaking on behalf of the Arab group of the OIC member states, Foreign Minister of Jordan Ayman Safadi said that there is a need to act together to protect Afghans whose half of the population is facing dangers, adding Afghanistan stands at crossroads and any chaos could lead to instability and resurgence of terrorism there.

“We’ll be the most adversely affected of the situation in Afghanistan if we do not act in time and perform our duty to help the Afghan people,” he added.

The foreign minister of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that the need of the hour is that the US should release billions in Afghan gold, investments and foreign currency reserves parked in the US that it froze after the Taliban’s takeover.

He said that Iran considers the sustainable security and political and social stability in Afghanistan to be in line with the collective interests of the entire region.

He said that Muslim states should encourage the ruling establishment in Afghanistan and all parties to form an inclusive government.

“The UN member states and its secretary general can play a leading role in contributing to the formation of an inclusive government and assisting the people of Afghanistan and prevent a new humanitarian catastrophe,” he added.

The foreign minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi told the gathering that freezing of Afghanistan’s assets by the US had forced the country to rely on emergency aid and cash, adding Afghanistan – as a sovereign state – had the right to formally interact with the world.

“As a representative and responsible government of the Afghan people, we consider it our responsibility to ensure human rights, women’s rights and participation of all walks of life in the government”, he added.

“Now, we are offering great opportunities for foreign investors in Afghanistan and the government will ensure them necessary facilities and security,” he added.

Muttaqi said the 43-year-old war ended with the establishment of Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan, with the war casualties reducing to zero.

He said that prisons were emptied of political prisoners, government institutions were restored in a short time, adding 500,000 employees go to work as usual and no one is discriminated against or retaliated against. Foreign Minister of Niger Yusuf Mohammed called for provision of required support to the Afghan people without interfering into the domestic affairs of Afghanistan.

The foreign ministers of about 20 countries are attending the meeting, while 10 other countries are being represented by their deputy ministers. The rest have sent senior officials for the session.

Besides, officials of the UN, global financial institutions, international and regional organizations and important non-OIC countries like Japan and Germany have also been invited. No country has recognized the Taliban interim-government in Afghanistan.

