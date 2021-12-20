‘Tareen gives Imran Rs3.5m every month’, claims Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has lashed out at Imran Khan’s compulsive defiling of Pakistan’s political parties and national economy while foreign ministers of the world were arriving in the country.

Addressing a news conference on Sunday, she claimed while referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s interview to a news channel, Saturday, in which, he had blamed the Bhutto and Sharif families for the ills afflicting the country that this man (PM Imran) had not come out of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif phobia as yet.

She said that the civilized countries mock Imran Khan because even after virtually 4 years in government he pukes fingers at the oppressor because he had nothing to show for time in power. She said the country was facing multiple crisis while the poor were starving, but Imran’s unhealthy obsession with Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and the PML-N was the only thing on his mind.

The PML-N spokesperson said despite keeping the leader of the opposition on jail for over a year on fictitious charges; despite imprisoning PML-N leaders in death row cells, despite abusing power, and despite weaponising and misusing NAB, FIA and every national institution, Imran could not prove a single penny of corruption on the PMLN leadership. She said that the PTI government and its rented touts were embarrassed by the courts every time because they had never had any evidence to back their false cases.

On the contrary, she said, not a single one of the dozens of mega corruption scandals of this government were even touched upon by NAB, FIA or any national institution. Imran Khan and his mafias usurped trillions in corruption but none of them were held accountable under this government that pledged to be the so-called flag-bearers of anti-corruption. She claimed that Imran helped these mafias and cartels because they run his home and everyday expenses. She claimed that Imran’s former financer Jahangir Tareen used to give him 3.5 million rupees every month. Even people within PTI say that Imran does not pay for even a single one of his shoe laces, she said.

“How can a person who is financially compromised and indebted to his finances, hold anyone accountable? How can such a person be called clean when his existence depends on corruption money of others? How can Imran say no to those who run his house? she questioned.

“Imran was clearly involved in every single one of the corruption acts that robbed the nation. Imran have permission to export sugar and flour when he was explicitly told that there was a shortage in the country. Not only did Imran exist at a time of shortage, but he later allowed import of sugar and flour at extremely costly rates and even gave needless subsidies to his mafia friends,” she said.

“Did Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif term Imran to export during shortage? Did they ask him to import expensive sugar and wheat? Did they tell Imran to give hefty subsidies? Did they force Imran not to buy LNG when it was at its cheapest? Did they tell Imran to buy the most expensive LNG? Did Nawaz and Shehbaz force Imran to operate expensive furnace oil power plants to benefit that mafia instead of running cheaper gas powered plants? Did Nawaz and Shehbaz force Imran government to steal billion in ring road corruption scandal?, she inquired.

Marriyum claimed that that Imran Khan was not only the most corrupt leader in the history of the country but was by far the only one to facilitate corruption institutionally. He did not possess the mental capacity to understand the sensitivity and imperishable of the OIC Conference and how he should present a positive image of the country to the leaders of the Muslim world in Pakistan. This, she said, was because Imran knew nothing other than persecuting and victimizing opposition and blaming them for his failures. She said Imran was defiling and degrading the image of Pakistan only to hide his own incompetence and Inabilities.

The PML-N spokesperson claimed that the PTI government is producing expensive electricity on furnace oil to give benefit to furnace oil mafia. She said, “why the PTI government is generating electricity twice times more expensive than gas and hydel on furnace oil? The PTI government is doing this to give benefit to furnace oil mafia.”

She alleged that expensive electricity was being produced from the furnace oil to “benefit” the mafia associated with the business. She said if the PTI government is not corrupt then whey it approached the apex court against the Peshawar High Court (PHC)’s decision to order a probe into the Peshawar BRT project.

She said that the PHC had ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to initiate a probe of the BRT Project. She said that the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government claimed in its complaint that the Supreme Court had also stopped the NAB from conducting a probe into the project by issuing a stay order.

She said that price of drugs have been increased 600 percent, while the prime minister removed the concerned minister but what was the result?

The PML-N spokesperson said, “even the PTI government did corruption in COVID-19 Fund. What was the message conveyed by the prime minister on Saturday in an interview to an unknown channel, she questioned.

The PML-N leader claimed that cement permits are being issued in Punjab for Rs25 crore. She claimed that certificate of “international thief” has been issued by Transparency International for this government. No family has gone through the accountability except Sharif family. She also strongly condemned what had happened in the local body elections in Peshawar and urged political activists to remain peaceful.

