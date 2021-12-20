ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
Pakistan

Christmas celebrations: LEAs directed to beef up security in Punjab

Recorder Report 20 Dec 2021

LAHORE: With a few days left for Christmas celebrations across the country, the Punjab Home Department has issued a circular to law enforcement agencies (LEAs) directing them to beef up security measures in and around the worship and recreational places of the Christian community.

The LEAs, especially police, have also been directed to depute additional force in the field and ensure that no one is allowed to enter Churches without proper physical frisking and going through walkthrough gates and metal detectors. The home department has also asked the superintendents of police (SPs) to personally monitor the security arrangements.

Meanwhile, all the divisional SPs held separate meetings to chalk out a coordinated security plan for the upcoming celebrations. According to the information, it was decided that the concerned SDPOs and SHOs would frequently visit Churches and review security measures in their respective jurisdictions.

The senior police command has also decided that the Dolphin Force and Police Response Unit (PRU) teams would ensure continuous patrolling around the Churches till the departure of last person. The police said that snipers would also be deputed at rooftops of sensitive buildings to monitor suspected activities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

