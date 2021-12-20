ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,872
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,108
26024hr
Sindh
479,090
Punjab
444,164
Balochistan
33,551
Islamabad
108,259
KPK
180,976
PM Imran termed ‘Ambassador of Peace’

Recorder Report 20 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Terming Prime Minister Imran Khan as “Ambassador of Peace” Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Pakistan is working on the front line for peace in the whole region including Afghanistan.

“Ignoring Afghanistan would tantamount to inviting disaster and Saudi Arabia’s announcement of one billion riyals aid to Afghanistan is a positive step,” the governor said while talking to the media after a event and meeting a delegation led by Mehar Jamshid Chairman PTI Spain and president of PTI Spain, Shiraz Bhatti, at Governor House Lahore.

The governor maintained that Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has played a true and exemplary role for peace and stability in Afghanistan but unfortunately with each passing day in Afghanistan the economic and public problems are increasing. Under these circumstances, the world should go ahead and play its role in helping Afghanistan without any preconditions. If the situation in Afghanistan worsens, it will affect not only Pakistan or the region but the whole world, he said.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that it is also an honor for Pakistan to host the Foreign Ministers’ Moot of Islamic countries and through this meeting Pakistan has once again stepped forward and fulfilled its responsibility for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

While talking to the delegation of overseas Pakistanis, he said the government is working for the reforms and strengthening of the institutions for the first time in the history of the country. The government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan believes in the rule of law.

In Punjab, the government has fulfilled its promise to devolve power to the lower level and has given a new system of local government in Punjab which will empower the people in real sense. He said the PTI Government has fulfilled its promise to give Overseas Pakistanis the right to vote and the solution to the problems of Overseas Pakistanis is the first priority of the government for which the federal and Punjab governments are committed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

