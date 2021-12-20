ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
Covid-19 claims 3 more lives, infects 237 others

Recorder Report 20 Dec 2021

KARACHI: At least 3 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,652 and 237 new cases emerged when 14,063 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday. He added that 3 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,652 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 14,063 samples were tested which detected 237 cases that constituted 1.7 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 6,972,463 tests have been conducted against which 478,201 cases were diagnosed, of them 97.6 percent or 465,928 patients have recovered, including 62 overnight.

The CM said that currently 4,621 patients were under treatment, of them 4,456 were in home isolation, 26 at isolation centres and 139 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 131 patients was stated to be critical, including 10 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 237 new cases, 58 have been detected from Karachi, including 32 from South, 22 East, 2 Korangi and Central each. Dadu has 16, Jamshoro and Tando Muhammad Khan 15 each, Tando Allahyar, Thatta and Nausheroferoze 14 each, Matiari 13, Mirprukhas and Shaheed Benazirabad 12 each, Sanghar 11, Hyderabad 10, Larkana 7, Sukkur 5, Shikarpur 4, Badin, Jacobabad, Tharparkar, Umerkot and Ghotki 3 each, Sujawal 2.

Vaccination:

Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 26,812,767 vaccinations have been administered up to December 17th, and added during the last 24 hours 191,453 vaccines were inoculated - in total 27,004,220 vaccines have administered which constituted 49.21 percent of the vaccine eligible population. The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

