PTI versus Wajih

The allegations levelled by a former chief justice of a high court and former member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Wajihuddin Ahmed have caused a considerable controversy. Not only has the party or the government rejected his charges that the former judge has made in relation to Banigala’s (prime minister’s residence’s) monthly expenses, Jahangir Tareen has also termed these remarks or assertions baseless.

The ruling party has announced that it would be moving the court to file a defamation case against the former judge who has reacted to government’s decision by saying that “courts are open for everybody”. In other words, he has challenged the government to initiate legal proceedings against him. Things appear to be quite serious, to say the least. I don’t think this war of words is going to end anytime soon.

Hasan Raza (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021