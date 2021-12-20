Martin Dow Group pledges two bone marrow transplant rooms at SKMCH in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Martin Dow Group Ali Akhai and Group MD & CEO, Javed Ghulam Mohammad called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office.

The Chairman and Group MD & CEO apprised the Prime Minister on the potential of Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry and shared details on the pharmaceutical sector’s role in contributing to the economy of Pakistan.

Martin Dow Group appreciated the commitment to establish Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre in Karachi and offered its support in the construction of two Bone Marrow Transplant rooms for the Hospital’s new facility.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Akhai said, “We praise the initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan for his unremitting and sincere efforts for developing and expanding Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, that provides free treatment to cancer patients in Pakistan. Without this facility a number of patients would not have access to treatment as it is expensive and unaffordable for the common man.”

Akhai further opined that as a socially responsible entity, every organization should come forward and take the and initiatives to develop more hospitals in Pakistan for the welfare of the people.

During the meeting, the Chairman briefed the Prime Minister on Martin Dow and its legacy for excellence and philanthropy, and highlighted the need for innovation and up-gradation of technology in the pharmaceutical sector of Pakistan, which with continuous support from the government, would play a vital part in the development of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021