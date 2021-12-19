ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,872
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,108
26024hr
Sindh
479,090
Punjab
444,164
Balochistan
33,551
Islamabad
108,259
KPK
180,976
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Vote-count begins in violence-marred LG polls in KP

  • A total of 9,223 polling stations and 28,892 polling booths were set up across 17 districts
BR Web Desk 19 Dec 2021
File photo
File photo

The counting of votes is underway across 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) as the polling time for the Local Government Elections ended at 5 pm.

The polling for the first phase of the LG polls was completed peacefully in most polling stations of all 17 districts, with the next phase to take place at a later date.

Incidents of indiscipline and violence

However, sporadic incidents of violence did occur in some areas of Peshawar, Nowshera, Kohat, Bunnu and Bajaur, and Landi Kotal.

Women’s polling station in Nowshera's Mir Misri Banda was attacked during polling time, while several polling stations in the Dara Adam Khel area of Kohat district were set ablaze.

According to Aaj News, incidents were reported in Bazi Khel, Mazid Khel, Kohiwal, and Shapalkiwal tehsils of Dara Adam Khel.

As many as two people, including a policeman, were injured during indiscipline at the Government Primary School Shah Alam polling station in Peshawar.

17 KP districts: voters go to LG polls today

In Jamrud Tehsil of Khyber, polling was stopped at Government Khan Mast Kali Safirabad polling station because of the alleged rigging and disrespect at the women's polling station.

In addition to this, three armed men attacked a polling station in Bannu's Narmi Khel area, which was termed as one of the most sensitive polling stations by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), on late Saturday. Provincial Election Commissioner Habibur Rehman told reporters that the unidentified persons took away the polling material.

Similarly, two people were killed while four others were injured in a suicide attack at an Awami National Party (ANP) vehicle in the Mamund subdivision of Bajaur district.

Strict security arrangements were made, with a total of 79,479 police and other law enforcement agencies' personnel deployed in the districts where the ballot took place. Complaints cells were set up for polling day at Peshawar where people could register their complaints on phone number 091-9214137.

LG elections in KP are being held on political parties’ basis where candidates have fielded political heavyweights as well as newcomers to secure maximum seats.

The mainstream political parties have pitched experienced candidates and newcomers to win maximum seats. For Peshawar tehsil mayor seat, PTI has awarded ticket to business tycoon Rizwan Bangash, ANP’s Sher Rehman, PPP’s Arbab Zarak Khan, JUIF’s Zubar Ali and Jumat-e-Islami’s Behrullah Khan advocate who were trying luck on Jumat-e-Islami’s seat.

The candidates, who won tehsils’ seats in five divisional headquarters at Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu and DI Khan cities would be called ‘Mayor’ while elected candidates of 61 others tehsils would be called Chairman.

vote count KP LG polls 2021 KP Local Government Elections

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Vote-count begins in violence-marred LG polls in KP

Two killed, four injured in Bajaur suicide blast

Shibli Faraz’s vehicle reportedly attacked in Darra Adam Khel

Foreign ministers of Iran and Malaysia call on PM Imran

Russia ready to 'fight' for space tourism supremacy

UAE ends cinema censorship, introduces 21+ rating

CNN closes US offices to most workers as COVID-19 cases spike: memo

Floods in Malaysia displace more than 30,000 people

Why is FIFA proposing a biennial World Cup?

Two rockets fired at Baghdad's Green Zone

Read more stories