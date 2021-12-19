Vote-count begins in violence-marred LG polls in KP

The counting of votes is underway across 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) as the polling time for the Local Government Elections ended at 5 pm.

The polling for the first phase of the LG polls was completed peacefully in most polling stations of all 17 districts, with the next phase to take place at a later date.

Incidents of indiscipline and violence

However, sporadic incidents of violence did occur in some areas of Peshawar, Nowshera, Kohat, Bunnu and Bajaur, and Landi Kotal.

Women’s polling station in Nowshera's Mir Misri Banda was attacked during polling time, while several polling stations in the Dara Adam Khel area of Kohat district were set ablaze.

According to Aaj News, incidents were reported in Bazi Khel, Mazid Khel, Kohiwal, and Shapalkiwal tehsils of Dara Adam Khel.

As many as two people, including a policeman, were injured during indiscipline at the Government Primary School Shah Alam polling station in Peshawar.

In Jamrud Tehsil of Khyber, polling was stopped at Government Khan Mast Kali Safirabad polling station because of the alleged rigging and disrespect at the women's polling station.

In addition to this, three armed men attacked a polling station in Bannu's Narmi Khel area, which was termed as one of the most sensitive polling stations by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), on late Saturday. Provincial Election Commissioner Habibur Rehman told reporters that the unidentified persons took away the polling material.

Similarly, two people were killed while four others were injured in a suicide attack at an Awami National Party (ANP) vehicle in the Mamund subdivision of Bajaur district.

Strict security arrangements were made, with a total of 79,479 police and other law enforcement agencies' personnel deployed in the districts where the ballot took place. Complaints cells were set up for polling day at Peshawar where people could register their complaints on phone number 091-9214137.

LG elections in KP are being held on political parties’ basis where candidates have fielded political heavyweights as well as newcomers to secure maximum seats.

The mainstream political parties have pitched experienced candidates and newcomers to win maximum seats. For Peshawar tehsil mayor seat, PTI has awarded ticket to business tycoon Rizwan Bangash, ANP’s Sher Rehman, PPP’s Arbab Zarak Khan, JUIF’s Zubar Ali and Jumat-e-Islami’s Behrullah Khan advocate who were trying luck on Jumat-e-Islami’s seat.

The candidates, who won tehsils’ seats in five divisional headquarters at Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu and DI Khan cities would be called ‘Mayor’ while elected candidates of 61 others tehsils would be called Chairman.