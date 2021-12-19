Foreign ministers of Iran and Malaysia call on PM Imran

The foreign ministers of Iran and Malaysia on Sunday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the 17th extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Radio Pakistan reported.

During the meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Amir Hossein Abdollahiyan assured PM Khan of Iran's full cooperation to promote bilateral relations with Pakistan.

PM Imran appreciated Iran's consistent support on Kashmir, especially at the Supreme Leader level.

He remarked that Afghanistan needed urgent international humanitarian assistance to avert economic collapse and improve livelihood.

Expressing hope that the extraordinary session would provide impetus to OIC member states to assist Afghanistan, the Prime Minister urged the international community to find additional ways for long term reconstruction and infrastructure development in Afghanistan.

Confident OIC meeting will reach consensus on Afghanistan: Qureshi

“The purpose of holding this meeting is to pay special attention to the issue of Afghanistan and prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in the country,” he added.

The Iranian FM lauded Pakistan's decision to host an extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato Sri Saifuddin Abdullah also called on Prime Minister Imran on Sunday.

The premier told the Malaysian FM that Pakistan was “committed to deepening bilateral ties with Malaysia through enhanced economic engagement and further strengthening of cooperation in a range of areas including tourism, defence, and people to people exchanges.”

FM Saifuddin Abdullah appreciated the convening of the OIC Extraordinary Session on Afghanistan as a timely initiative to address the humanitarian crisis confronting the Afghan people.