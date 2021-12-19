ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,872
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,108
26024hr
Sindh
479,090
Punjab
444,164
Balochistan
33,551
Islamabad
108,259
KPK
180,976
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

More than 100 dead in Philippines typhoon: officials

AFP 19 Dec 2021

MANILA: More than 100 people have been killed in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, official tallies showed Sunday, as efforts to deliver water and food to devastated islands ramped up.

More than 300,000 people fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Typhoon Rai ravaged the southern and central regions of the archipelago.

The storm knocked out communications and electricity in many areas, ripped off roofs, damaged hospitals, toppled concrete power poles and flooded villages.

Arthur Yap, governor of the popular tourist destination Bohol, said on his official Facebook page that mayors on the devastated island had so far reported 72 deaths in their towns.

Ten people also died on the Dinagat Islands, provincial information officer Jeffrey Crisostomo told AFP.

That took the overall number of reported deaths to 108, according to the latest official figures, making it one of the deadliest typhoons to hit the country in years.

But the toll was likely to rise as disaster agencies assessed the full extent of the storm's aftermath across the vast archipelago.

Rai smashed into the country Thursday as a super typhoon packing wind speeds of 195 kilometres (120 miles) per hour.

Thousands of military, police, coast guard and fire personnel are being deployed to assist in search and rescue efforts in the worst-affected areas.

Coast guard and naval vessels carrying food, water and medical supplies are being dispatched, while heavy machinery -- like backhoes and front-end loaders -- are being sent to help clear roads blocked by fallen power poles and trees.

"It's going to be a long, tough road for people to rebuild and get their lives back on track," said Alberto Bocanegra, head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in the Philippines.

The organisation appealed for 20 million Swiss francs ($21.6 million) to fund urgent relief and recovery efforts.

An aerial survey of damage to parts of Bohol -- known for its beaches, rolling "Chocolate Hills", and tiny tarsier primates -- showed "our people have suffered greatly", Yap said.

There has also been widespread destruction on Siargao, Dinagat and Mindanao islands, which bore the brunt of Rai when it slammed into the Philippines.

Aerial photos shared by the military showed severe damage in the Siargao town of General Luna, where many surfers and holidaymakers had flocked ahead of Christmas, with buildings stripped of roofs and debris littering the ground.

Tourists were being evacuated from the island on Sunday by plane and boat.

Dinagat Governor Arlene Bag-ao has said the damage to the island's landscape was "reminiscent if not worse" than that caused by Super Typhoon Haiyan in 2013.

Floods in Malaysia displace more than 30,000 people

Haiyan, called Yolanda in the Philippines, was the deadliest cyclone on record in the country, leaving more than 7,300 people dead or missing.

"I saw how Typhoon Odette tore the provincial capitol apart, piece by piece," Dinagat PIO Crisostomo told radio station DZBB, using the local name for Rai.

"Big tables as heavy as a man went flying during the onslaught of the storm," he said.

In Surigao City, on the northern tip of Mindanao, shattered glass from smashed windows, roofing, power lines and other debris were scattered in the streets.

Tricycle driver Rey Jamile, 57, braved flooded streets and "flying" sheets of corrugated iron roofing to get his family to safety at a school evacuation centre.

"The wind was very strong," he told AFP, adding now that the storm was over he was struggling to find water and food.

President Rodrigo Duterte visited some of the hardest-hit areas on Saturday after pledging to try to "raise money" to assist victims, admitting the government was broke.

Rai hit the Philippines late in the typhoon season -- most cyclones typically develop between July and October.

Scientists have long warned that typhoons are becoming more powerful and strengthening more rapidly as the world becomes warmer because of human-driven climate change.

The Philippines -- ranked among the globe's most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change -- is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons every year, which typically wipe out harvests, homes and infrastructure in already impoverished areas.

Philippines Philippines typhoon

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

More than 100 dead in Philippines typhoon: officials

Two killed, four injured in Bajaur suicide blast

Vote-count begins in violence-marred LG polls in KP

Foreign ministers of Iran and Malaysia call on PM Imran

Russia ready to 'fight' for space tourism supremacy

UAE ends cinema censorship, introduces 21+ rating

CNN closes US offices to most workers as COVID-19 cases spike: memo

Floods in Malaysia displace more than 30,000 people

Why is FIFA proposing a biennial World Cup?

Two rockets fired at Baghdad's Green Zone

‘Violation’ of code of conduct: ECP not in the mood to take action against PM, aides?

Read more stories