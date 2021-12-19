ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,872
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,291,108
26024hr
Sindh
479,090
Punjab
444,164
Balochistan
33,551
Islamabad
108,259
KPK
180,976
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Everyone needs to be extra vigilant over COVID-19, says CA chief Hockley

Reuters 19 Dec 2021

Cricket Australia Chief Executive Nick Hockley has called on fans to respect social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols in the wake of the incident that ruled Australia captain Pat Cummins out of the second Ashes test.

Cummins was withdrawn from the squad on the eve of the match with England after being deemed a close contact of a customer in a restaurant in Adelaide who returned a positive COVID-19 test.

"Everyone now needs to be extra vigilant because we've had a very high-profile case of disruption," Hockley told SEN radio.

"That's where we need to make sure there's social distancing, so we ask everyone to be respectful in the public.

"That's the real shame because what we have seen is players wanting to interact with fans.

"But we've now got very clear protocols. As it comes to those on the field of play we need to make sure that people are operating in a really biosecure way."

The emergence of the Omicron variant has seen COVID-19 cases on the rise in Melbourne and Sydney and, with the cities due to host the next two Ashes tests, players will also be asked to exercise additional caution.

"We're always on high alert," Hockley said.

"I think it's a wake-up call for everyone across the game. It's a wake-up call for sport. It's not unique to sport in Australia or around the globe. We're seeing a fair bit of disruption.

"The decisions now we need to make within the protocols are making sure that when out in public the players are out in small groups, so we're not taking out a whole team (with COVID) and that people are generally in outdoor settings, we're socially distancing, and all those sorts of things.

"It's our clear protocols supported by a really healthy dose of common sense."

australia Pat Cummins Cricket Australia Chief Executive Nick Hockley

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Everyone needs to be extra vigilant over COVID-19, says CA chief Hockley

18.32pc growth YoY: Cell phones worth $856.73m imported in 5 months: PBS

FBR enumerates reforms awaiting implementation

Supplementary grants: ECC approves Rs64.0876bn for 40pc payment to IPPs

BPRD issues: SBP implements ‘RAS’ for submission of letters, proposals

Power distribution, energy reforms: WB Board approves $195m financing

Power sector reforms stay put: Donor’s insistence on achieving cost recovery big hurdle

Why is FIFA proposing a biennial World Cup?

‘Violation’ of code of conduct: ECP not in the mood to take action against PM, aides?

Two rockets fired at Baghdad's Green Zone

5,000 security personnel deployed

Read more stories