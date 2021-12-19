ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
FMs, delegates arrive

Recorder Report 19 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Delegates of several members of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) landed here Saturday to participate in the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers Sunday (Dec 19). Till the filing of this report Saturday night, the foreign ministers of different countries including Malaysia, Bosnia, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Kuwait, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Oman reached the federal capital.

Federal Defence Production Minister Zubaida Jalal and other senior government officials received them at the Islamabad International Airport.

Speaking to the media on arrival, Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah termed the extraordinary session of OIC ‘very important and timely.’

Commending Pakistan for hosting millions of Afghan refugees and extending assistance to the Afghan people, the Malaysian foreign minister said it is time for the whole Muslim Ummah to come together and take concrete steps for the Afghan people.

Bosnian Foreign Minister Dr Bisera Turkovic, on arrival in Islamabad, expressed the confidence that the OIC moot will jointly come up with best solutions for the Afghan people. The two foreign ministers were appreciative of Pakistan for hosting the meeting.

Confident OIC meeting will reach consensus on Afghanistan: Qureshi

Pakistan defence production minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan has always shown compassion for the Afghan people, expressing the confidence that the OIC will come up with necessary support for the Afghan people.

Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi also arrived in Islamabad to attend the OIC meeting.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan received him at the airport.

Speaking to the media, Muttaqi said a stable Afghanistan is important for peace not only in the region but the whole world.

He assured that Afghan land will not be allowed to be used against any other country.

“Afghanistan has lot of expectations from the OIC meeting,” he added. Ali Muhammad Khan said Pakistan has always stood by the Afghan people and will continue to do in future as well.

He said Pakistan is hosting the OIC meeting after 40 years and it will discuss as to how the Muslim Ummah can play its role to address the dire situation in Afghanistan.

Kuwaiti foreign Minister Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah visited Foreign Office and met with Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

