ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,870
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,848
35724hr
Sindh
478,942
Punjab
444,119
Balochistan
33,548
Islamabad
108,240
KPK
180,938
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

5,000 security personnel deployed

Recorder Report 19 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: The government has deployed 5,000 security personnel including federal police in Islamabad during the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Minister’s extraordinary conference, which begins Sunday (Dec 19). In view of the OIC foreign ministers meeting in Islamabad, the federal capital police have formulated a comprehensive security plan according to which 5,000 security personnel including capital police will be deployed.

According to police officials, the personnel of Pakistan Army, Rangers, Special Branch, Traffic Division, Operations Division, and Security Division are performing duties. During the conference, the Constitution Avenue will be closed for traffic and the entry of unauthorised persons will be completely closed in the Red Zone, while the security plan will be in place for three days.

The police officials also said that Inspector General of Islamabad Police has cancelled the all police officers and personnel’s holidays. He also stopped all staff for taking off till December 20. On the other hand, foreign delegations from the OIC member countries continue to arrive in federal capital to attend OIC’s Foreign Ministers conference. OIC’s Extraordinary Session of Foreign Ministers will be held in Islamabad for three days from December 17–19.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan Army OIC police officials security personnel OIC’s Foreign Ministers conference

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

5,000 security personnel deployed

FBR enumerates reforms awaiting implementation

Supplementary grants: ECC approves Rs64.0876bn for 40pc payment to IPPs

BPRD issues: SBP implements ‘RAS’ for submission of letters, proposals

Power distribution, energy reforms: WB Board approves $195m financing

Power sector reforms stay put: Donor’s insistence on achieving cost recovery big hurdle

FMs, delegates arrive

OIC office in Kabul to assume responsibility

Afghanistan: All set for OIC-CFM moot today

‘Violation’ of code of conduct: ECP not in the mood to take action against PM, aides?

Read more stories