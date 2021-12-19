5,000 security personnel deployed

ISLAMABAD: The government has deployed 5,000 security personnel including federal police in Islamabad during the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Minister’s extraordinary conference, which begins Sunday (Dec 19). In view of the OIC foreign ministers meeting in Islamabad, the federal capital police have formulated a comprehensive security plan according to which 5,000 security personnel including capital police will be deployed.

According to police officials, the personnel of Pakistan Army, Rangers, Special Branch, Traffic Division, Operations Division, and Security Division are performing duties. During the conference, the Constitution Avenue will be closed for traffic and the entry of unauthorised persons will be completely closed in the Red Zone, while the security plan will be in place for three days.

The police officials also said that Inspector General of Islamabad Police has cancelled the all police officers and personnel’s holidays. He also stopped all staff for taking off till December 20. On the other hand, foreign delegations from the OIC member countries continue to arrive in federal capital to attend OIC’s Foreign Ministers conference. OIC’s Extraordinary Session of Foreign Ministers will be held in Islamabad for three days from December 17–19.

