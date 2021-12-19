OIC office in Kabul to assume responsibility

ISLAMABAD: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) announced on Saturday that its humanitarian office in Kabul will assume its responsibility in coordination with various international agencies in delivering the required assistance to the millions of Afghan people in need.

The announcement came during the OIC’s senior officials’ meeting here in Islamabad ahead of the extraordinary session of the OIC’s Council of Foreign Minister (CFM) being held today (Sunday) on the situation in Afghanistan. The meeting also finalized the agenda of the today’s extraordinary session of the OIC-CFM.

Speaking at the meeting OIC’s Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian Cultural and Social Affairs, Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet said that the OIC humanitarian office in Kabul will assume its responsibility in coordination with various international agencies in delivering the required assistance to the millions of people in need.

“I am confident that the OIC fraternity, the United Nations, and regional partners would take all necessary steps to bring sustainable solutions to the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Afghanistan in which millions of lives are at stake,” said Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet, according to OIC’s brief statement on Twitter.

“It is crucial for the international community to take swift action to ensure that the people of Afghanistan have unimpeded access to life-saving assistance, and the humanitarian support need to be scaled up,” he further stated.

