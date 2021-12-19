Afghanistan: All set for OIC-CFM moot today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is all set to host extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC’s) Council of Foreign Ministers’ (CFM’) today (Sunday), as Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Saturday, expressed the optimism that the moot will be able to build a consensus on steps aimed at addressing humanitarian and economic crises in Afghanistan.

Talking to media persons, Foreign Minister Qureshi said about 437 delegates have so far got themselves registered for the OIC-CFM session, which he termed as “very important and historic”.

He warned the world against ignoring the looming humanitarian and economic crises in Afghanistan, adding that if right steps at the right time were not taken, the world could face a new refugees’ influx, particularly, economic migrants.

“We are standing at a point in history where if we take the right step, it can bring in regional peace, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan. God forbid, if we demonstrated incompetence or fail to act promptly, Afghanistan may face a new crisis, which would not be limited to Afghanistan and its neighbours, but the entire Europe,”

Qureshi further warned that any new crisis would compel the Afghans to migrate and there would be a new influx of economic migrants.

The foreign minister; however, noted that the world seems to be reaching consensus on the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan where people are facing malnutrition and economic difficulties.

OIC — CFM likely to address humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

He said that Afghanistan’s economy was reeling from the effects of a non-functioning banking system that needed prompt steps. He mentioned that around 11 NATO commanders who had served in Afghanistan were pointing towards the crisis in Afghanistan.

“Those foreign envoys who have served in Kabul and are aware of the ground realities, are now making the world aware of the crisis and saying that Biden administration should review its policy to protect humanity and millions of Afghans in whom the US and the West have invested so much, for their capacity building, training and to support their economy,” he added in a reference to a joint statement issued by 12 former US generals and ambassadors earlier this week, urging the Biden administration to help rebuild a banking system in Afghanistan to prevent a total collapse of the war-ravaged country. Qureshi also pointed out that around 39 US congressmen have written a letter to the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, in which they have stated that “it is our responsibility and our moral obligation” to avert the humanitarian crisis.

“This new thinking which is emerging, in fact, is the very fundamental objective of this extraordinary session, which we are advocating, and trying to divert the world’s attentions. I’m noticing a breakthrough towards that ends,” he maintained, adding that a lot of voices are now joining Pakistan, including from the European Union, which is also calling for improving the situation in Afghanistan.

He said that the objective of the extraordinary session of the OIC-CFM is to divert the attention of the world community towards the Afghan situation.

To a question, he said that the visiting delegates would also hold meetings on the sidelines including with Prime Minister Imran Khan, as well as, with him.

The session is being convened at the initiative of Saudi Arabia, as the OIC Summit chair. Besides, foreign ministers/ deputy foreign ministers/ representatives from the OIC member states and observers, participants would also include special invitees from the various United Nations agencies, international financial institutions, and some non-member states, including the United States, United Kingdom, France, China, Russia, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the EU.

A delegation of the Taliban interim government led by acting Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has also arrived to attend the extraordinary session that would also hold bilateral meetings with the visiting delegates on the sidelines.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver a keynote address to the inaugural session, besides by statement to be presented by foreign minister Qureshi as chair of the session, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud as the OIC summit chair, statements by OIC secretary-general Hissein Brahim Taha, and on behalf of the OIC regional groups (Asia, Africa, and Arab).

A meeting of the senior officials of the OIC also held on Saturday, which finalised the agenda of the today’s extraordinary session.

