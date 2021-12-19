ECP bench to hear contempt case against Cheema on 21st

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday has fixed a contempt hearing against Jamshed Iqbal Cheema following his serious allegations in a television programme.

A two-member bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hear the contempt case against Cheema on December 21.

Cheema has been issued a notice by ECP over levelling allegations against the commission for being involved in vote-rigging and bribery.

The commission summoned evidence from Cheema to prove his allegations. Earlier, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema had alleged that Election Commission of Pakistan officials were involved in vote-rigging and bribery.

Earlier in October, a day after the rejection of the nomination papers of PTI leader Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, and his wife for NA-133 (Lahore) by-poll scheduled for Dec 5, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had dismissed the allegations he levelled against it as ill-founded.

The Returning Officer (RO) had rejected the nomination papers of Cheema and his wife Musarrat (his covering candidate) on the ground that the proposers and seconders for the two are not residents of the constituency as required under the relevant election laws.