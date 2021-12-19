ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,870
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,848
35724hr
Sindh
478,942
Punjab
444,119
Balochistan
33,548
Islamabad
108,240
KPK
180,938
Maggo proposes amendment in tax laws

Recorder Report 19 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), has proposed that an amendment in the tax laws should be introduced enabling the companies to provisionally settle their taxation and customs disputes through furnishing corporate guarantees to the government; instead of bank guarantees or pay orders.

He said that the above proposal has been welcomed by Senate’s Committee on Finance, as well as, the traders’ community across Pakistan.

Appreciating the ease of trade initiatives by the government, he said that these initiatives have the potential to create a friendly trade promotion environment.

Resultantly, Pakistan has been recognized as one of the most proactive countries in the region which is promoting regional trade through radical changes in its trade policies through pragmatic initiatives, facilitative measures and support mechanisms.

Maggo; however, pointed out a few impediments by vested interests and troublemakers that can jeopardize the initiatives; which will not be in the national interest, if not addressed in a timely manner.

He also applauded the Authorized Economic Operators (AEO) program for its potential to minimize the cost of doing trade and business through facilitation across all government departments and ministries.

AEO program will also help Pakistani traders to compete with regional and international players in the global markets though focusing their energies on their trade activities; rather than dealing with regulatory authorities all the time, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FPCCI Tax Laws Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo

