ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,870
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,848
35724hr
Sindh
478,942
Punjab
444,119
Balochistan
33,548
Islamabad
108,240
KPK
180,938
Solar-powered plant turns rainwater into clean drinking water

Recorder Report 19 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Inhabitants of several coastal villages near Mubarak Village, some 42 kilometres away from the heart of Karachi, were overwhelmed with joy when a solar-powered water filtration plant, installed with the efforts of the Director Health Karachi, started producing clean drinking water on Saturday.

Having the capacity of producing 5000 litres of clean drinking water per day, the solar-powered water filtration plant with a huge pond to collect the rainwater was installed with the efforts of Director Health Karachi Dr Akram Sultan, who convinced some philanthropists and the office-bearers of Rotary Club to finance the project and make it a reality.

“For the first time in our lives, our women and children are drinking clean water free of charge as we used to buy drinking water or drink from the pond, which was used to quench the thirst of both humans and animals,” said Azad Jokhio, an elder of the Muhammad Allu Goth near Mubarak Village, Hawksbay while talking to newsmen.

Talking to newsmen, Director Health Karachi Dr Akram Sultan said he approached the philanthropists of Karachi, especially Asif Idrees, a local businessman who is helping the inhabitants of coastal villages in getting clean drinking water, education, and health facilities while Rotary Club provided the grant and technical to install the filter plant.

The filtration plant was formally inaugurated by Aziz Memon, Trustee of the Rotary Foundation along with Rotary Club’s District Governor Aftab Imam, Asher Ali, Muhammad Dawood, and Asif Idrees in addition to a large number of villagers from the coastal area.

“People of this coastal area were thirsty for centuries despite being in front of the sea. There was no source of clean drinking water in the area but due to efforts of several people, especially Rotary Club office-bearers, people of this area are now being able to drink clean water without making effort,” Aziz Memon said.

Local businessman Asif Idrees said around one hundred thousand people in the coastal villages around Mubarak Village need facilities of clean drinking water, sanitation, education, and most importantly health facilities as they have to travel to 30-40 kilometres to seek medical help.

“We are trying to provide clean drinking water with the help of Rotary Club and other organisations to people of this area but they also need other facilities like health services. Hundreds of people, especially women and children die due to lack of health facilities in the area,” Asif Idrees said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

clean drinking water Solar powered plant solar powered water filtration plant

