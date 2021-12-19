ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,870
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,848
35724hr
Sindh
478,942
Punjab
444,119
Balochistan
33,548
Islamabad
108,240
KPK
180,938
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Stocks mostly drop as traders mull central bank moves

AFP 19 Dec 2021

NEW YORK: World stock markets mostly fell Friday, giving up gains made after major central banks took action to combat soaring inflation as the fragile economic recovery appears threatened again by spiking Covid-19 cases.

In Europe, London equities bucked the trend by managing a small gain, one day after the Bank of England delivered a shock interest rate hike to counter decade-high UK inflation.

All major Wall Street indices fell, with the Dow and S&P 500 seeing the biggest losses.

Oil prices dropped on renewed demand fears linked to the Omicron Covid variant. “It’s been a volatile week, not only in term of price actions but the news that have been coming out,” said Tom Cahill of Ventura Wealth Management, adding that “the markets are still trying to work through the scenario.”

European indices rallied Thursday after the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank laid out inflation-fighting plans and the BoE hiked interest rates to 0.25 percent.

Asian indices had also jumped after the Fed announced a more hawkish path, speeding up the rollback of its pandemic stimulus, and signaling policymakers expect a number of interest rate hikes in 2022 and beyond as the economy rebounds.

Investors welcomed an end to some of the uncertainty that had long plagued markets, but Wall Street retreated Thursday as investors took stock of the new policy, and continued to slide in the final session of the week. “European markets are (mostly) following their US and Asian counterparts lower today, with the initial positive reaction in the face of Fed and BoE monetary tightening faltering as we head into the weekend,” said IG analyst Joshua Mahony.

OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said, “It’s not the possibility of inflation, rather the prospect of it rising out of control that’s prompting the move and clearly, investors fear inflation far more than modest tightening. As they should.”

Tech firms — which are more susceptible to higher borrowing costs — took the brunt of the selling, sending the Nasdaq diving Thursday, though it lost only 0.1 percent Friday.

Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday on profit-taking.

Concluding a two-day meeting, the Bank of Japan decided to partially extend its special loan program to support companies hit by the pandemic but scale back other measures, while keeping its key monetary policy unchanged.

US Federal Reserve World stock markets economic recovery COVID19 cases

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Stocks mostly drop as traders mull central bank moves

FBR enumerates reforms awaiting implementation

Supplementary grants: ECC approves Rs64.0876bn for 40pc payment to IPPs

BPRD issues: SBP implements ‘RAS’ for submission of letters, proposals

Power distribution, energy reforms: WB Board approves $195m financing

Power sector reforms stay put: Donor’s insistence on achieving cost recovery big hurdle

FMs, delegates arrive

5,000 security personnel deployed

OIC office in Kabul to assume responsibility

Afghanistan: All set for OIC-CFM moot today

‘Violation’ of code of conduct: ECP not in the mood to take action against PM, aides?

Read more stories