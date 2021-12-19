ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,870
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,848
35724hr
Sindh
478,942
Punjab
444,119
Balochistan
33,548
Islamabad
108,240
KPK
180,938
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Argentine capped volume of corn, wheat for 2021-22

Reuters 19 Dec 2021

BUENOS AIRES: The Argentine government on Friday capped the volume of corn and wheat for the 2021/22 cycle that can be exported, in a bid to head off domestic grains shortages and tamp down rising food values in the country, which is battling high inflation.

The government said that corn exports would be limited to 41.6 million tonnes while wheat would be limited to 12.5 million tonnes. The South American country is the world’s second largest corn exporter and a key global supplier of wheat.

That would appear to be relatively mild, given it compares to registered exports of 39.8 million tonnes of corn and 11.2 million tonnes of wheat in the previous season, though production forecasts for the 2021/22 harvest are higher.

“This is so we don’t compromise supply to the domestic market,” said agriculture minister Julián Domínguez.

Argentina’s government has made interventions in the food market this year amid stubbornly high inflation currently running at an annual rate of over 50%. Earlier in the year it capped beef exports, sparking tensions with the farm sector.

The Buenos Aires grains exchange forecasts 2021/22 harvests of 57 million tonnes and 21 million tonnes for corn and wheat respectively, up from 52.5 million tonnes and 17 million tonnes in the previous season.

Until Wednesday, agro-exporters registered 15.5 million tonnes of 2021/22 corn exports and 9.1 million tonnes of wheat, official data show.

The move marks a new intervention by the Peronist government of President Alberto Fernández in the agricultural sector, the main engine of Argentine’s economy and key source of foreign exchange currency that the country badly needs.

Last week the government had relaxed limits on exports of beef, though the new grains caps could stoke more discontent.

“Formal or informal self-regulations... or this quota for wheat and corn, harm the country and harm us all,” Nicolás Pino, president of the Argentine Rural Society, said in a statement, which added the move would generate an “artificial oversupply”.

Gustavo Idígoras, president of Argentina’s grain export chamber, told Reuters the move wasn’t ideal but struck a fairly moderate tone.

“We would like there to be no rule, but it is a government decision,” he said.

Wheat Corn inflation Argentine

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Argentine capped volume of corn, wheat for 2021-22

FBR enumerates reforms awaiting implementation

Supplementary grants: ECC approves Rs64.0876bn for 40pc payment to IPPs

BPRD issues: SBP implements ‘RAS’ for submission of letters, proposals

Power distribution, energy reforms: WB Board approves $195m financing

Power sector reforms stay put: Donor’s insistence on achieving cost recovery big hurdle

FMs, delegates arrive

5,000 security personnel deployed

OIC office in Kabul to assume responsibility

Afghanistan: All set for OIC-CFM moot today

‘Violation’ of code of conduct: ECP not in the mood to take action against PM, aides?

Read more stories