Prices of essential commodities decreasing, claims Punjab CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that prices of essential commodities are decreasing due to the measures taken by Punjab government; “daily use items, including flour, sugar and other commodities, are available in Punjab at fixed prices”.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Buzdar said the government is fully aware of the peoples’ problems and indiscriminate action is being taken against those involved in artificial price hike. He assured that the ‘Ehsaas Rashan Programme’ will provide relief to the people in a real sense.

He regretted that in past the opposition parties were engaged in political point scoring on all the important national issues and now they are making noise over price hike just to gain political mileage. “These elements have nothing to do with the problem faced by the people; they are just interested in power. Such people are totally unaware of the basics of the economy and are merely issuing political statements,” he added.

He said the government resources were ruthlessly looted in the past and the former rulers used their offices for money laundering and kickbacks. The present government has laid a foundation for a transparent Pakistan, he added.

Commenting on the Annual Development Programme (ADP), the Chief Minister said that the present government has made a substantial increase of Rs85 billion in the ADP for the year 2021-22, taking its volume to Rs645 billion.

He termed the present ADP the largest development programme in the history of Punjab, adding that this development programme will start a new era development and progress in the province. “The speed of ongoing development projects will be further accelerated,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in an incident near Mandi Bahauddin where a bus ran over a group of people.

He extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved families of the deceased and directed the concerned authorities to provide the best medical facilities to the injured. He also sought a report from the RPO Gujranwala about the accident and has directed to initiate legal action against the driver responsible for this tragic incident.

