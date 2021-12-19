Int’l flights from Skardu to help promote tourism: SACM

LAHORE: Terming the launch of international flights from Skardu as important initiative of the PTI government, Special Assistant to CM on Information and Spokesperson Government of the Punjab Hasaan Khawar said that the PTI’s initiatives in the tourism sector are visible to everyone.

For the first time in the country’s history, the focus has been on international tourism and the launch of international flights from Skardu is also a part of this policy, Khawar said.

